Superman & Lois Cast on What The Man of Steel's "S" Means to Them

While it's been feeling like we've been covering the series forever because of last year's COVID-related delays across the pop culture production landscape, it's also hard to believe that we're only about 48 hours from The CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois taking slight. On Tuesday, February 23, the newest addition to the Arrowverse premieres with a 90-minute season-opener followed by the special Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope (more on that in a moment). To help viewers get to know the "super fam" a little better, the network's been releasing mini-interviews with the cast where they answer a "super"-related question. Previously, it was about how it felt being welcomed into the Arrowverse by the other shows and who would be on their "superhero dream team. This time, it's about what The Man of Steel's symbol means to them.

To find out what that famous "S" means to Hoechlin, Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, and Alexander Garfin, check out the clip below (followed by a look at the series' premiere):

Last week, viewers got a look at the half-hour special set to follow the premiere on Tuesday, February 23, with the official trailer for Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope. The special takes fans behind the scenes with sneak previews and interviews from the cast of the new series, as well as special guests like The Flash's Grant Gustin, Stargirl's Brec Bassinger, Batwoman's Javicia Leslie, and more. Here's your look at the official trailer for Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope:

Now here's your look at the most recent preview, "All Right Now":

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.