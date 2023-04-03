Superman & Lois: Parks, EP Fletcher Preview S03E04 "Too Close to Home" Superman & Lois star Wole Parks (John Henry Irons) & EP Brent Fletcher preview this week's episode, S03E04 "Too Close to Home."

This week brings the next chapter in the third season of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois. As we saw from the previous previews that were released, S03E04 "Too Close to Home" finds Lois (Tulloch) noticing tensions escalating between Clark (Hoechlin) & John Henry (Wole Parks). And Kyle (Erik Valdez) has his own tensions to deal with – in particular, the growing tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Jonathan (Michael Bishop) isn't finding himself exempt from problems on the personal life front, either. And then we have powerhouses like Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) on the scene, ready through gasoline on already raging fires. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Parks & EP Brent Fletcher on what viewers need to know heading into the episode – and that's waiting for you below in our updated rundown of what Season 3 still has to offer:

Superman & Lois Season 3: S03E04 & S03E05 Previews

The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3 opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means, and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for a purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 4 "Too Close to Home": TENSIONS MOUNT – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) interrupts an intense conversation between Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks). Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) tried to run interference between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Lastly, Jonathan (Michael Bishop) has a heated discussion with Candice's dad. Stewart Hendler directed the episode written by Juliana James. Here's a look at the teaser featurette released earlier today, offering some insights into what viewers can expect, followed by a look back at the previously-released preview images:

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On": DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and General Lane (Dylan Walsh) are both having a hard time giving Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) room to make her own decisions. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) have a run-in with an old friend at the diner. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) has a surprise visitor. David Ramsey directed the episode, which was written by Andrew N. Wong.