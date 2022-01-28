Superman & Lois S02E04: Lois & Lucy's Not-So-Family-Friendly Reunion

C'mon… be honest. How many of you really saw that swerve that hit us on this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois? Because just when you think you know that the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Hoechlin-starring Arrowverse series is going the "Doomsday" route, they… well, we'll avoid spoilers until later in the article. So heading into next week's episode, Clark (Hoechlin) is going to need some help & perspective from John (Wole Parks) even as the visions worsen. Meanwhile, it looks like Lois (Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) succeed in finding Lois' sister since Jenna Dewan returns to the role of Lucy Lane in a recurring capacity. And that's not even close to being all but we wanted to save a little something for what you're about to see (why ruin the experience?). Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for next week's episode "The Inverse Method," followed by a look back at Hoechlin discussing this week's "bizarre" revelation:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 4 "The Inverse Method": JENNA DEWAN ("SUPERGIRL") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois' sister Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) become more and more unsettled as Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah's upcoming quinceanera. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and her father (Wole Parks) share a bonding moment. Dylan Walsh and also stars. The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong.

So just when you think Supes has "Doomsday" coming, the show throws viewers a fun & fascinating twist by introducing The Man of Steel's imperfect clone into the mix. That's right, it was Bizarro who came crashing through after weeks of teasing and now Hoechlin is sharing some intel on what fans needs to know and what they can expect (minus spoilers, of course- with the entire interview here):

On How He Developed His Bizarro Take: "I think it's a gift for anybody that's on a show when you're given something that allows you to completely go away from what you're doing consistently. I've been on shows in the past and I've been very lucky that they've given me new things to play with every season, and I've been on shows before where you feel like you're doing the same thing for years. It's always a gift to have the opportunity to really step out of your comfort zone of the character that you're getting used to and trying something new. I thought that was really fun, and I definitely am playing a lot of different things than Clark or Superman is dealing with. All of this thing has been a challenge, but it's been exciting and fun to just explore."

On Making Bizarro His Own: "In a way, there are certain rules with Superman. There are certain rules with Clark. You can find ways to bend those and kind of make it your own, but there are still just certain constants about them that make Superman Superman. With this new [character], there aren't really any rules, and so it's kind of fun to be able to, between action and cut, just go for it and say like, 'Well, there's not really a wrong way to do this. We're just playing with it, and we're going to find what works and go from there.' I think that was something that was really nice."

Bizarro Will Have Folks Thinking About Superman Differently: "Those are actual spoilers, I think, even at this point, so I won't get too much into that, but I will say we have choices and people go down different paths. Clark and Superman, Kal-El, has always been very much [believed] in the path that he's walking, and maybe not everybody always does that. I think there's always a question of, what happens if Superman wasn't Superman anymore… if he started making different choices? So those are themes that we get to kind of explore: walking away from Superman and still being part of Superman."