Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Grew Up Thinking He Would Be Batman

With only two episodes left this season for The CW's Superman & Lois (with the Arrowverse series returning next Tuesday, August 10, to finish its season run), we're expecting some game-changing things in store for Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) before they shuffle off to their between-seasons break. So before that happens, we're taking a moment to catch up with Hoechlin to get his thoughts on the career-charging role. But in a recent interview with Men's Health, Hoechlin reveals that he thought his career would have more of a "Dark Knight" destiny (though he isn't looking to leave Supes any time soon. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including why being good can be "fascinating" and why Superman matters now more than ever.

Hoechlin Originally Had Batman in Mind: "I always say that it's not the role that I ever envisioned myself playing, but I think that's maybe why I'm able to play it the way that I have been. It's been a lot of fun, and thankfully, it's worked. I grew up with the idea of playing Batman, and I think if I was playing Batman, I'd be very aware that I was playing Batman. So it almost helps in the sense that, for whatever reason, this wasn't in the forefront of my mind, and it's made it easier to take on the role."

On Meeting the Physical Demands & Not Looking to Leave Any Time Soon: "For me, I appreciate and am excited about the challenge of it. This isn't a movie; it's not like a few months of prep, a few months of shooting, and you're done. We've been shooting for 10 months [this season], and next year will be at least seven, and it's going to be a yearly thing. So I really looked forward to the challenge of not getting to that place but maintaining it for hopefully a long time."

Why "Good" Doesn't Have to Be Bad: "I think that's always the slam on Superman. He's a boy scout; he always does the right thing. There's nothing interesting about him just because he's always so predictable, and I just find that fascinating because it's not the usual thing. You always say, 'How many people do you know who do the right thing all the time?' It's not easy, so I find it more fascinating than I find it boring that someone can be that selfless, that giving, that content with having the capabilities of taking over the universe and saying, 'No, no, what I have is enough, and that's not my place. That's not for me.'"

On Why Superman Still Matters: "Someone asked me, 'Why do we need Superman now?' Well, he does stand for hope. And hope is not something that once we get it, we got it, we're good and it's done. It's a constant. It needs to be refilled. New things happen all the time, and we've got to be able to look forward and have a hopeful outlook for the future. Otherwise, what are we doing?"

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14 "The Eradicator": THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh, and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

