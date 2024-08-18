Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, HBO, james gunn, max, peacemaker, superman

Superman Wrapped Year Before Release to Give VFX Artists Time to Work

James Gunn (Superman, Peacemaker) on the importance of respecting VFX artists and giving them the time they need to work their magic.

With studios and streamers making their films and series more epic, the pressure on the entertainment industry's VFX artists has increased by leaps and bounds—with "The Great Streaming Wars of The 2020s" only adding a ton of fuel to an already raging fire. If there's one silver lining in all of this, it appears the public is finally getting an understanding of the importance of post-production work and a deeper appreciation for the time needed to make the on-screen magic happen. It was that very topic that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn (Superman, Peacemaker) was asked about earlier today on Threads, with Gunn making it clear that he goes with an approach that respects the time and space needed by VFX artists to get the work done.

"If you do some research, you'll see my films have always taken a different approach, and I've always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly and the respect they deserve. And the quality of the VFX in those films is uniformly great because of it (and because my friends at Weta and Framestore and ILM and more are amazingly talented)," Gunn shared. "This is why we wrapped on 'Superman' a year before release and why they've been hard at work on many shots for months before that. This is why we start heartily editing during the shoot. It's why I prepare so vigorously and why we only shoot finished screenplays. And Supergirl, which I'm not directing, is being handled the same way. I can't praise the VFX artists that help us create magic enough."

In response to someone asking if factors outside of his control – like studio-imposed deadlines – have an impact on what he wants from a post-production perspective, Gunn notes that wouldn't be a factor based on what he's made sure has gotten taken care of on his end. "No. Because I've always had a script essentially finished months before shooting, always completely storyboarded, and I've always insisted we be wrapped in time to do quality visual effects. I wouldn't make a big film like that without the proper amount of post time," Gunn explained.

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent," Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

