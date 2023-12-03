Posted in: CW, Max, streaming, Supernatural, TV | Tagged: doom patrol, mark sheppard, Supernatural

Supernatural: Mark Sheppard Reveals Surviving "Massive Heart Attacks"

Mark Sheppard (Supernatural, DC's Doom Patrol, Doctor Who) revealed that he suffered "six massive heart attacks" and offered an update.

What began with Mark Sheppard (Supernatural, DC's Doom Patrol, Doctor Who) getting ready to head out to an appointment would turn into a serious health crisis that would see the actor suffer several heart attacks and "being brought back from [the] dead 4 times." That shocking news was reported by Sheppard himself, taking to social media also to thank the emergency services team and hospital that saved his life – more than once. "You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later and being brought back from [the] dead 4 times, I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the [Los Angeles Fire Department] at Mulholland, and the incredible staff [Providence, California] St. Joseph's – I wouldn't be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!" Sheppard wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included an image that the actor took of himself in the hospital.

"Mark! You don't need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You've impressed us, okay? Now stop with this heal-up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal," Sheppard's SPN co-star Misha Collins wrote after hearing the news. Here's a look at the original post that went live on Saturday, which also included a number of familiar faces checking in with well-wishes & good vibes for Sheppard in the comments section:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!