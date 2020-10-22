Swamp Thing Key Art Feeds Our Season 2 Wishes, Wants & Desires

Could what we used to joke about because of how bitter and cynical we've become about the television industry possibly have a happy ending? With all of the bizarre randomness of 2020, could the year wrap up with Swamp Thing being resurrected by The CW? Just consider this: the series kicked off with a 90-minute premiere that earned the network a 0.2 rating (with 1.1 million viewers)- number The CW hasn't seen in months. So when we see those numbers, read the growing number of geek folk like ourselves taking to their keyboards to urge a reprieve for Swampy, and then see The CW putting out quality character poster key art like what you're about to see? It gets us thinking that maybe there's more than enough space on either The CW or HBO Max's programming slate for a comic book series not quite like the rest. Check out the key art below, followed by a promo for next week's "Darkness on the Edge of Town."

Here's a look at the preview for next week's chapter of Swamp Thing, "Darkness on the Edge of Town"- followed by a fresh look at what still lies ahead for the remainder of the season:

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 4 "Darkness on the Edge of Town": While Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) senses a growing darkness within the swamp, Abby's (Crystal Reed) return dredges up her dark history with Avery (Will Paton) and Maria (Virginia Madsen). We learn more about the mysterious Dan Cassidy (Ian Ziering). The episode was directed by Carol Banker, and written by Erin Maher and Kay Reindl.

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.