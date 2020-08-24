Swamp Thing Trailer Previews Series You Definitely Never Saw Before

Okay. We see what you're doing, The CW. We'll play along. So for those of you who remember the very end of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," you saw that DC Universe series such as Stargirl, Titans, and Doom Patrol had their own "earths" in the newly-streamlined multiverse. Another show that found a home was the since-canceled Swamp Thing, residing on Earth-19 and suffering a quick death early on when the series was killed over "bigger picture" WarnerMedia dealings. The next thing we know, the series is finding new life on The CW and DC Universe is pretty much dead. So all of that would explain why the network is promoting its airing of the first season of Swamp Thing as if it never aired before: "Crisis" rebooted Earth-19 so it's like the DC Universe version never existed. But here's the catch: in this "new" Earth-19, everything looks and acts exactly as it did before- but the biggest difference? We're The CW, *******! We don't waste time with 'subtle'!"

Whoops… sorry… think we had a strange, multiversal interference. Here's the trailer you're looking for:

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton). Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it. Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant biogeneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

The CW's Swamp Thing also stars Virginia Madsen (Sideways, Dune, Candyman), Andy Bean (Power, It: Chapter Two), Henderson Wade (Extant, Riverdale, The Last Ship), Derek Mears (The Flash, Predators, Friday the 13th), Maria Sten (Persuasion, Channel Zero) and Jeryl Prescott (The Walking Dead, Ray Donovan) with Jennifer Beals (Flashdance, The L Word) and Will Patton (Falling Skies, Halloween, Armageddon). Based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the series is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring films), Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Constantine), Gary Dauberman (It and Annabelle films), Michael Clear (The Nun, Annabelle: Creation) and Len Wiseman (Lucifer, Sleepy Hollow, Underworld films) executive produce.