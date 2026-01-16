Posted in: Anime, Anime, Movies, TV | Tagged: Mobile Suit Gundam, sza

SZA Song Opens Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

The upcoming theatrical anime feature film Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe touts SZA's "Snooze" as its opener.

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced that "Snooze" by global superstar SZA will serve as the opening theme for the upcoming film, MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe. To mark the film's forthcoming theatrical release, a special trailer featuring "Snooze" has been unveiled on the official Gundam YouTube channel, GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL. The song's gentle melody and delicate vocals underscore the film's world and its characters' inner emotions, adding depth to the newly released footage.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is the next highly anticipated installment in the MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY film series, which first premiered in theaters in Japan in 2021 and achieved major box office success. MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY is regarded as one of the most emotionally intense human dramas in the Gundam franchise. The story centers on the protagonist, Hathaway Noa, leader of the Anti-Earth Federation Movement, "MAFTY," whose fate becomes entwined with that of the mysterious young woman, Gigi Andalucia, and Captain Kenneth Sleg, an officer in the Earth Federation Forces.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

The year is U.C.0105, twelve years after Char's Rebellion. "MAFTY" has begun resisting the Federation government's tyrannical rule by assassinating its high-ranking officials. Its leader is actually Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, who fought in the One Year War alongside Amuro Ray, the original villain of the Mobile Suit Gundam saga.

A girl named Gigi Andalusia, who displays uncanny powers, has reminded Hathaway of a past trauma. Though he is bewildered by her words, he prepares to carry out an air raid on the Adelaide conference, determined to fulfill MAFTY's goals and lay his own past to rest. Haunted by past trauma, Hathaway is drawn to the mysterious girl Gigi Andalucia, whose strange powers stir memories within him. While swayed by her cryptic words, he continues preparing for MAFTY's mission — the attack on the Adelaide Conference.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Sleg of the Federation Forces prepares a defense operation for the Adelaide Conference and a plan to eliminate MAFTY, when he is approached by Handley Yoxon of the Criminal Police Organization with a secret proposal.

As Hathaway and Kenneth pursue their respective goals, Gigi also sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own role. Cue the mobile suit fights!

Here's What to Know About SZA…

A New Jersey-born singer-songwriter, SZA has earned global acclaim for her distinctive voice and introspective songwriting. She released her debut album, Ctrl, in 2017, followed by her second album, SOS, in 2022. SOS has achieved remarkable success, including a total of 13 weeks at No. 1 on the US Billboard Albums Chart, becoming the longest-running No. 1 album in R&B/Hip-Hop chart history, charting for over 150 weeks, winning a Grammy Award, and surpassing 8 million units in sales in the United States. In addition, SZA performed the theme song "All the Stars" with Kendrick Lamar for Marvel's Black Panther (2018), earning Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song, and has collaborated with artists including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Maroon 5.

Originally featured on SZA's 2022 album SOS, "Snooze" is a mid-tempo R&B track characterized by a gentle melody and SZA's delicate vocals, which convey deep devotion and a desire to never be apart. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for over 70 weeks, earning widespread global recognition as one of SZA's signature songs. A music video released in 2023 marked SZA's directorial debut and featured a high-profile cast including Justin Bieber. Beneath its soft, soothing sound, "Snooze" explores the passion and intensity of a deeply personal love. It's cool that it was chosen as the theme song for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe opens nationwide in Japan on Friday, January 30, 2026. The United States will release information in the near future. It has an official website.

