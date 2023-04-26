Takeshita Mauled with Screwdriver in Violent AEW Dynamite Main Event Moxley stabs Takeshita in dramatic Dynamite finale😱! Auughh man, Tony Khan ruins wrestling with his violent, anti-Chadster tactics! 😡🤼

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 AEW Dynamite ended tonight with a disgusting scene that saw Jon Moxley stab Konosuke Takeshita in the head with a screwdriver 🛠. This was all part of an overly dramatic angle in the closing moments of the show, which underscored once again how Tony Khan is purposely booking his shows to cheese off The Chadster. 😤

The main event saw Kenny Omega and Takeshita battle The Butcher and The Blade 🤼. Over the crime of saving The Elite from the claws of Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) last week, Takeshita found himself right in the spotlight. As The Chadster just wants to enjoy the much safer and more controlled WWE style, AEW pulled this violent stunt that has no place in sports entertainment, unless it's something tastefully like Seth Rollins stabbing Rey Mysterio's eyeball out. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😔

Post-match, Bryan Danielson emerged to insult Omega, calling him an amateur and inviting Takeshita to join the BCC 😱. Danielson had more tricks up his sleeve, though. The distraction allowed the rest of the BCC, including Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, to ambush them from behind. With Danielson's go-ahead, Moxley received a screwdriver for the purpose of stabbing Omega in the head. This was when The Chadster threw a White Claw seltzer 🍹 at the television in sheer disgust. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan – now The Chadster's carpet is soaked, and you owe The Chadster a seltzer! 🌊

Before Omega could be stabbed, The Young Bucks darted to the rescue. The Elite managed to fend off the heels, and Omega got his hands on the screwdriver with intentions to attack Moxley. But then, as Takeshita stepped in to defuse the situation, he got ambushed from behind. The BCC dominated, leaving the Elite defenseless and ejecting them from the ring. Moxley then savagely mauled Takeshita with the screwdriver, as the BCC members held Takeshita in place.

The angle was extremely dramatic and kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. But it just goes to show how unfair Tony Khan can be, purposefully manipulating the fans' emotions. It's all part of his master plan to ruin The Chadster's life by constantly flaunting how over-the-top and violent AEW can be compared to the wholesome WWE. 😫

But The Chadster remains steadfast, one of the last unbiased journalists in wrestling, and will continue to compare AEW and WWE fairly, just like Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani. And together, they will expose the truth: AEW's unnecessary violence and disrespect for the wrestling business set forth by its billionaire owner, Tony Khan. The Chadster will not be silenced! 📣