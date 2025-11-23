Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Talamasca, Talamasca: The Secret Order

Talamasca: The Secret Order Season Finale Preview: "The 752" Revealed?

Check out our updated preview/speculation for AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E06: "The 752."

After a season of speculation, it seems we're going to learn the truth behind "The 752" during tonight's episode of AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, the appropriately titled S01E06: "The 752." Considering we're not sure where anyone's allegiance lies at this point, the setup is perfect for some jaw-dropping moments. We've got an official overview, trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery for you to check out ahead of tonight's season ender. For what it's worth, we're putting our theory on the record. Guy has been "The 752" the entire time, with the meds he's been taking helping keep his mind in check due to all the intel it contains. It looks like we'll find out soon enough if we were right, or if our speculation crashed and burned…

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E06 "The 752" Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 6: "The 752" – In the wake of Jasper's actions against the Maida Vale, Ridge takes suspects into police custody; Helen discovers something important about her past; the truth of the 752 comes to light. Written by Mark Lafferty & Vinnie Wilhelm, here's a look at the trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery for the season finale:

The truth always reveals itself. Don't miss the #TALAMASCA: The Secret Order season finale tomorrow on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/KSahdTi3UC — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@AMCsAnneRice) November 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

