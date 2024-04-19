Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: fortnight, Post Malone, taylor swift, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift, Post Malone "Fortnight" Official Music Video Released

Check out the official music video for Taylor Swift's "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)," from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Article Summary Taylor Swift releases "Fortnight" music video featuring Post Malone from new album.

The album "The Tortured Poets Department" and "Anthology" now available.

Intriguing tracklist boasts collaborations, including one with Florence + The Machine.

Swift secures 13th Grammy and reveals the "Tortured Poets Department" album during her speech.

By now, Taylor Swift fans have The Tortured Poets Department and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology to serve as the soundtracks for their weekend – and a lot to look over if they got ahold of some of the various limited-edition copies that are out there. As we await news of what her television media tour could end up looking like (we're still holding out hope for an appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live before the season wraps), it's time to start rolling out the music videos. As we learned earlier this week, Swift & Post Malone's "Fortnight" would be the first single released – and on Friday night, it became the first official music video released.

Here's a look at what Swift and Malone had to share on social media about the single & music video:

Here's a rundown of the tracklist for Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" – including:

Side A: "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)"; "The Tortured Poets Department"; "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"; "Down Bad"

Side B: "So Long, London"; "But Daddy I Love Him"; "Fresh Out the Slammer"; "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine)

Side C: "Guilty as Sin?"; "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"; "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"; "loml"

Side D: "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"; "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"; "The Alchemy"; "Clara Bow"

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" includes the four bonus tracks that were previously revealed ("The Manuscript," "The Bolter," "The Albatross" & "The Black Dog") – along with "imgonnagetyouback," "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus," "How Did It End?," "So High School," "I Hate It Here," "thanK you aIMee," "I Look in People's Windows," "The Prophecy," "Cassandra," "Peter," and "Robin."

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it," Swift wrote as the caption to her Instagram post when the album went live and the audio-video for "Fortnight" hit. "And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

"Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift shared during her acceptance speech for winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!