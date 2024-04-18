Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Post Malone, taylor swift, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift, Post Malone Offer "Fortnight"; "Tortured Poets" Released

With The Tortured Poets Department officially released, check out Taylor Swift & Post Malone's "Fortnight" - and Swift's message to her fans.

If you're a fan of global phenomenon Taylor Swift, then you know why February 4, 2024, will always be a very important date. During her acceptance speech for winning the Grammy Award for "Best Pop Vocal Album" for Midnights, Swift announced that April 19th would bring the brand new album The Tortured Poets Department. Shortly after, Swift released the tracklist for the four-sided album – a tracklist that included Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. Here's a look:

Side A: "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)"; "The Tortured Poets Department"; "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"; "Down Bad"

Side B: "So Long, London"; "But Daddy I Love Him"; "Fresh Out the Slammer"; "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine)

Side C: "Guilty as Sin?"; "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"; "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"; "loml"

Side D: "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"; "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"; "The Alchemy"; "Clara Bow"

Bonus Track: "The Manuscript"; "The Bolter"; "The Albatross"; "The Black Dog"

Well, it's officially April 19th, and The Tortured Poets Department is now live – with the first single, "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)," available as an audio track single (which you can check out above) – with the Swift and Malone's official music video dropping on Friday night at 8 pm ET. Now, here's a look at what Swift had to share with the Swifties on social media when the album officially dropped:

"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time – one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure. This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it," Swift wrote as the caption to her Instagram post when the album went live and the audio-video for "Fortnight" hit. "And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."

"Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift shared during her acceptance speech for winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

