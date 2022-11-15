Ted: Seth MacFarlane Confirms Peacock Series Production Wrapping Soon

It was back in July when we last checked in on how things were going with Peacock's upcoming live-action comedy series based on the blockbuster Ted film franchise. Seth MacFarlane (The Orville, Ted & Ted 2, Family Guy) was reassuring fans that the series would retain the films' R-rated humor & adult themes. Now, four months later, it looks like we're getting one step closer to seeing if that's true for ourselves. Accompanied by an image of Ted "helping" series editor Tom Costantino (The Orville), MacFarlane confirmed that they're "only about a week away from wrapping production on the show."

Returning to voice the lead, MacFarlane is joined by Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher, 13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood), Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer, The Orville), and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Bombshell). Now, here's a look at MacFarlane's update from earlier today:

It's 1993 and Ted the bear's moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted's willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

MacFarlane returns to voice Ted, a foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear brought to life by the magic of a little boy's wish. Burkholder's John Bennett is a good guy and likable teen who is, however, still in his awkward phase. With Ted's help, John is doing his best to navigate adolescence. Whigham's Blaire Bennett is a smart and politically correct college student who's living with her Uncle Matty, Aunt Susan, and younger cousin John. She is not afraid to be outspoken and frequently clashes with her more traditionalist family. Grimes' Matty Bennett is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family and doesn't like anyone challenging him- particularly his liberal-minded niece, Blaire. Ubach's Susan Bennett is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family and sees the world through naive, rose-colored glasses.

MacFarlane will direct, write, co-showrun & executive produce all episodes alongside co-showrunners, writers & executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Modern Family). The series stems from MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and will be executive produced by President Erica Huggins. Alana Kleiman & Jason Clark will also serve as executive producers, with UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) and MRC Television producing.