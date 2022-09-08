Teletubbies: Netflix Sets Tituss Burgess-Narrated Reboot for November

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are back with a reboot of the classic kids show Teletubbies coming to Netflix on November 14th with narration done by Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st-century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Burgess. Each episode includes new, original "Tummy Tales" songs that will have the entire family dancing along!

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are back! The Teletubbies — and new narrator Tituss Burgess — are coming to Netflix on November 14th! pic.twitter.com/BvXJ9ZoiAr — Netflix (@netflix) September 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Teletubbies is co-created is written by Andrew Davenport, and performing the characters are Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, and Jeremiah Krage. The series' "Tummy Tales" segment will be hosted by Julia Pulo and is executively produced by Stephanie Betts, Anne Loi, and Josh Scherba. The series will consist of 26 x 12-minute episodes, each written by Catherine Williams. Other additions for kids on Netflix include titles such as CoComelon, Waffles + Mochi, and Gabby's Dollhouse with new friends from titles Princess Power and Spirit Rangers.

As a child of the original Teletubbies, I'm hopeful for a rightful return of my favorite character…Noo-noo. According to the website for the characters and series, he is "A much-loved companion of the Teletubbies, the Noo-noo is fantastic at cleaning up! There's nothing the Noo-noo likes more than snuffling up globs of custard. The Noo-noo likes to keep the Dome clean when the Teletubbies are having messy fun with Tubby Custard or Tubby Toast. Noo-noo doesn't only clean up the Teletubbies' mess, but he also has a lot of fun hoovering up silly things in Tinky Winky's bag. The Teletubbies love to chase Noo-noo around the Dome!" Although he looks confused and concerned most of the time, you can't help but love him. Let us know in the comments any memories you might have from watching Teletubbies and who your favorite character is!