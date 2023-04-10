Ten Keys: Legendary Adapting Story by Jack Reacher Creator Lee Child Ten Keys, a short story written by Jack Reacher creator Lee Child, is being developed into a television series by Legendary Pictures.

"Ten Keys," a short story by "Jack Reacher" creator Lee Child, is being developed into a television series by Legendary Entertainment and Veritas Entertainment as part of a first-look television deal. Legendary has the first right to develop TV projects based on all new Veritas intellectual property for two years.

Ten Keys is a short story in a crime anthology called The Cocaine Chronicles, edited by Gary Philips and Jervy Tervalon. It tells the story of Octavian, an enforcer for the most dangerous cartel in Mexico, who is sent to hunt down those who have stolen from them. Octavian decides to kill his latest target and steal 10 kilos of cocaine from the cartel for himself, becomes hunted by his bosses for the first time in his life. This is one of the few stories Lee Child has written that doesn't feature his bestselling wandering vigilante hero Jack Reacher. Veritas' Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen will executive produce all projects under the new pact, with Andy Cutler serving as a producer for Veritas. Veritas specializes in adapting books, magazine articles and life rights. Almost all its scripted projects in development are based on existing IPs such as Starz/BBC series The Dublin Murders and upcoming feature projects A Horse Walks in a Bar with Village Roadshow and A Complete Unknown for Searchlight Pictures. Ten Keys is not a Jack Reacher spinoff.

"Alan and Peter have developed a unique ability to find, nurture and develop great books into extraordinary television. This is a tremendous opportunity to couple their creative and resourceful producing experience with Legendary's brand equity, financial resources, and expertise assembling undeniable television packages," said Carmi Zlotnik, President of Television, Legendary Entertainment. "We could not be happier to begin this partnership with the development of Lee Child's incredibly intriguing and dramatic Ten Keys."

Added Gasmer and Jaysen: "Legendary is the ideal studio partner for Veritas Entertainment. We are both laser-focused sourcing premium IP, developing with the best in class, and producing impactful television. The opportunity to combine our experience and relationships with their talented team was an easy decision for us. Legendary is the first studio that we have ever entered a deal with, and it was important to us that we align our brand with longtime trusted partners who share our creative vision."

Meanwhile, Child has pulled a bit of a "Jack Reacher" in real life, moving out of New York City years ago and settling in a house in the middle of nowhere that is somewhat off the grid.