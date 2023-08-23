Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Dory Funk, Dory Funk Jr., ecw, Mick Foley, nwa, ric flair, Terry funk, wcw, wrestling, wwe, wwf

Terry Funk, Arguably The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time, Has Passed

Sadly, one of professional wrestling's greatest all-time legends, Terry Funk, passed away at the age of 79 years old earlier today.

This one sucks, guys, but sadly we have to report that the legendary Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. Considered by many of his peers to be "the greatest wrestler of all time," Funk leaves behind a legacy in pro wrestling that will never be matched when it comes to his passion, sacrifice, or longevity.

Terry Funk started wrestling back in 1965. A second-generation star, he was the son of Texas wrestler and promoter Dory Funk Sr. and the younger brother of fellow wrestling icon Dory Funk Jr. In a career that spanned every major promotion and the entire world, Terry Funk retired finally in 2017 and, in the years since, has sadly been suffering from dementia.

You would be hard-pressed to find someone as respected by his peers and by fans of all generations as Terry Funk, and that respect is being shown today by fellow legends mourning his loss. Fellow former NWA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted, "In My Entire Life, I've Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling!"

And someone we all know loved the Funker as much as anyone is his longtime close friend and protege, Mick Foley, who posted, "Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry's daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk"

WWE has also posted on the loss of Funk, honoring their class of 2009 Hall of Fame inductee.

There will be time to name all of the incredible accomplishments in and out of the ring that Terry Funk was responsible for in his incredible life, but right now, it's honestly hard to talk about it. He's been ill for some time, and we all knew this was coming, but the finality of it all hits hard. RIP, Funker, we will all remember you forever.

