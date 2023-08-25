Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: aew, nwa, obituary, Terry funk, tribute, wwe

Terry Funk: Legend & Hall of Famer Honored by Wrestling Community

The wrestling world mourns the loss of legend Terry Funk, who passed at the age of 79 - with tributes pouring in from WWE, AEW, NWA & more.

The professional wrestling world is reeling from the loss of legend Terry Funk, who passed at the age of 79 on August 23rd. In a career spanning over five decades, the Texas grappler wrestled all over the world across every single promotion until his retirement in 2017. Trained by his father Dory Funk Sr, made his debut in 1965 for Dory's Western States Sports promotion. From 1970, Funk had runs in Championship Wrestling from Florida, All Japan Pro Wrestling, World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment), World Championship Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, Extreme Championship Wrestling, and Total Nonstop Action (now Impact Wrestling).

Terry Funk: Wrestling Legend Personified

Funk also amassed numerous screen credits across film and television, with his Hollywood debut in the 1978 film Paradise Alley. He would go on to make memorable film appearances on Road House (1989), Over the Top (1987), Friday Night Lights (2004), and The Ringer (2005). On the television side, he had a recurring role as Prometheus Jones in the Western series Wildside, and he would also appear in Swamp Thing, Quantum Leap (Scott Bakula-starred series), The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr, and Thunder in Paradise. His final TV appearance was in a 2021 episode of Vice's docuseries Dark Side of the Ring as himself. Funk was inducted into several halls of fame, including Hardcore (2005), NWA (2009), International Professional Wrestling (2021), Stampede Wrestling (1995), WCW (1995), and WWE (2009). He's a two-time NWA/WCW US Heavyweight Champion and two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion on top of his other championships, which includes a WWE Tag Team Championship run with Mick Foley (aka Cactus Jack). Several personalities and promotions paid tribute to the Funkster across WWE, Dark Side of the Ring, NWA, All Elite Wrestling, Ric Flair, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Dory Funk Jr., Foley, and more.

Tributes from the Wrestling World

Here's a look at just some of the honors, tributes & fond memories that were shared not just from across the wrestling world but also from across the pop culture universe – here's a look:

A look back at the unforgettable career and life of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. pic.twitter.com/FdC7gcJReF — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk has passed away at the age of 79. WWE extends its condolences to Funk's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/1elQq5ZkDn — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

THANK YOU TERRY ❤️ Back in January of this year, @foleyispod went to visit Terry Funk in Amarillo. We tagged along and captured these two legends catching up, and enjoying some BBQ. R.I.P Terry Funk (1944 — 2023) pic.twitter.com/EMCpzyKGDU — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Funk. Terry was one the best and most widely respected wrestlers of all-time, he will be dearly missed. We offer our sincere condolences to his fans, his friends and his family. pic.twitter.com/1gOX4iV5gC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In My Entire Life, I've Never Met A Guy Who Worked Harder. Terry Funk Was A Great Wrestler, Entertainer, Unbelievably Fearless, And A Great Friend! Rest In Peace My Friend Terry Funk Knowing That No One Will Ever Replace You In The World Of Professional Wrestling! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EYMAKOzxnx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

No matter what generation of wrestling you grew up with, I've never heard anyone say a bad word about Terry Funk. He was universally respected and loved. Terry knew what was important in this life, the way you treat people. Thinking of Terry and his family tonight. pic.twitter.com/q1bslrj3mT — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

RIP Terry Funk. In 2013, Terry was in the UK, our crew used to make surreal skits with wrestlers. We got Terry (and Rikishi) to parody 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'. Yep, we cast Terry Funk as Indiana Jones! It's a 90 second skit. Enjoy. So long, Funker ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3VTbotbrsU — Ash Preston (@TheAshPreston) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I love this. Terry Funk and Sylvester Stallone promoting 1978's Paradise Alley on the Mike Douglas show. Terry's audition video is at the end, and it is amazing. pic.twitter.com/GdWiOusY5o — Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry's daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Saddened to learn that we lost the great Terry Funk. An unbelievable performer whose passion for our industry was unmatched. Rest in peace, Terry. pic.twitter.com/qpJvxs36i4 — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of former Worlds Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk. Our thoughts are with our fellow fans, friends and family as tonight we remember one of the greats. Terry Funk Forever#ripterryfunk pic.twitter.com/Jbdggu6P1K — NWA (@nwa) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

My Brother Terry Funk was all in with life and Loved pro wrestling and his fans- Terry has been Blessed with 2beautiful loving and supportive daughters All my Love to my brother Terry ✝️💔🙏🏻 — Dory Funk Jr. (@fuanku) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

One of the reasons I got in the business was Terry Funk. Love you Texas legend, RIP. pic.twitter.com/4vSUaSHQmr — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Terry Funk was everything that's right about professional wrestling. Everything. — Mike Tenay (@RealMikeTenay) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Funk.I knew Terry before I came to the US as he came to Europe.A totally incredible, wonderful and lovely man.I have my own treasured tales of times https://t.co/HtZxNk5oUR condolences to Terrys https://t.co/rlDYlkMbNs well.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Trivia note. When terry funk did the branding iron gimmick in wcw in 1989. He was using channele lipstick that he kept stealing from me to leave his mark on his opponent's. — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I will say more eventually. This one hits hard. RIP Terry Funk. A pleasure and honour to know you. Respect always. pic.twitter.com/psSsKFWOlR — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I'm very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend & a great person, Terry Funk. Several of us had the honor & pleasure of being at his Double Cross Ranch many years ago after a show in Amarillo, I'll never forget that!! Words can't explain how Terry was just GREAT on so many… pic.twitter.com/ftA7jUtAqt — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Every night in cities all over the world, Terry Funk left it all in the ring for our business and for the fans. An icon of our industry. My thoughts are with Terry's family, friends and fans. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

God bless Terry Funk,only lovr4U my brother — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I don't know what to say. The word "legend" is tossed around these days, but Terry Funk was the literal embodiment of the term. Thank you for your incredible contributions to the business we love, for your advice, your kind words, and for the example you set. Godspeed, sir. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/PdTsTxpmCT — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Terry Funk was a truly unique performer for the ages that inspired and influenced so many, myself included. There was a passion and a sense of chaos in his work that was so beautiful to watch.

My condolences to his friends and family. RIP. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I was blessed to have shared the ring with this legend. RIP Terry Funk. One of the greatest! pic.twitter.com/u5SsNSTyrP — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

RIP Terry Funk. One of a kind is an understatement. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just heard that Terry Funk is gone. Truly heartbroken over this. He has known me since I was a child. He was an incredible mentor and friend. Love him so much and sad to see him go. I know he is no longer in pain and has probably rekindled his war with Pops in heaven. Rest easy… — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Today we lost a true legend. Terry Funk reach spanned generations. This pic is from the 1st time I ever met the Terry in 1994. Years later in the 2000s I got the opportunity to work with Terry in the ring. It's a night I will cherish forever. RIP Funker pic.twitter.com/V3zvmC3k3r — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I made my debut in 1995 on August 17th. My 29th year in pro wrestling begins.

Me at 18 and Terry Funk at 51.

I've forgotten how many matches I've done so far, maybe 2500? Well, I wrestled today too. I'm happy. #AEW #ChocoPro pic.twitter.com/iAK2uFpHXq — Emi Sakura🍫 (@EmiSakura_gtmv) August 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

CM Punk holding up a Terry Funk Forever sign 🥹 pic.twitter.com/hK5AwDjuxW — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

#RIP Terry Funk Not only were you the most amazing pro wrestler ever, you were the most incredible human being. Godspeed, Funker ❤️ My thoughts are with your family, friends & fans. You'll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/DaIpIp3Ass — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet

