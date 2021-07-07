Terry Funk Wants to Return to Wrestling, Fix Terrible Ratings

Terry Funk has personally responded to reports he's suffering from dementia, pitching an idea to get back in the ring and save the wrestling business from perpetually declining ratings. Funk responded in conversation with fellow former ECW star Tommy Dreamer, who revealed his conversation with the Funker on Busted Open Radio.

"I called him yesterday and left him a message," said Dreamer, as transcribed by Fightful. "He calls me back and I start telling him all the stuff. It started on Don Muraco's podcast where he's talking to Scott Casey and apparently they painted him as not being able to put sentences together and having dementia. I told Terry this and I won't say what he said about Scott Casey except, 'he's full of shit, always was.'"

He also said that while Funk can be "forgetful and had a rough patch with his health," he's been better since entering assisted living. Dreamer went on to describe Funk's desire to come out of retirement and get back in the ring, showing he does keep up with the current wrestling business since he knows how badly the ratings suck.

"It was perhaps the funniest conversation because now Terry is like, 'We're going to make money out of this. Sika's kid [Roman Reigns] and [Paul Heyman] and me and you," said Dreamer, echoing Funk's words. "'I'm going out of retirement. Let's do it. I can still draw. I heard the ratings are in the shitter.' I hang up, he calls me back and is like, 'I'm either gonna get arrested. I'm thinking of taking off all my clothes, running out in the street and beating people up. We'll make money on this somehow. If they think I'm crazy, we'll show them I'm crazy.'"

We wouldn't mind a match between Funk and Roman Reigns, as long as Funk goes over. Hey, nobody expected him to beat Raven either. But maybe we'll also finally get to see the triple threat match Funk promised back in 2018 when he said he'd like to fight Joe Biden and Donald Trump at the same time. Now that would be a good one, and if we're being totally honest, Funk is likely in sharper mental and physical shape than either one.

Funk's willingness to make anything, including his own personal health issues, into a work just goes to show how deep his love for the wrestling business goes. And Dreamer and Funk both seem to have their fingers on the pulse of the current state of wrestling journalism, pointing out that "he said he had spoken to two people on Tuesday, myself and [his social media guy]. 'Nobody called me, nobody checked in.' How do you release a statement where you don't check your facts?"

Well, plans can change, or something like that.