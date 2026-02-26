Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: New Theatrical Event Coming

The anime feature film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie - Tears of the Azure Sea is set to hit theatres in the US.

Crunchyroll announced the North American theatrical date for the all-new anime fantasy film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie- Tears of the Azure Sea. The standalone side story – following the adventures of the beloved slime Rimuru and his companions as they visit a private resort island – will come exclusively to theatres via Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures on May 1st, 2026, in the United States and Canada. The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles as well as dubbed in English. As part of Crunchyroll's ANIME NIGHTS: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond will include an Exclusive 10-minute Sneak Peek of Tears of the Azure Sea has its one-day theatrical release date on April 20th, 2026

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Tears of the Azure Sea is a feature-length film that serves as a side story following the events of Season 3 of the anime series. Season 4 will begin streaming on Crunchyroll starting on April 3rd, 2026. The series is based on the best-selling manga + light novel series, which has sold over 56 million copies. The light novel is written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. In the upcoming Season 4, which will be available to stream on Crunchyroll on April 3, 2026, Demon Lord Rimuru's dream of creating an alliance between humans and monsters takes a step closer to being realized. As Tempest continues to prosper, Granville Rozzo and his granddaughter, Maribel Rozzo, clash with Demon Lord Rimuru over their plan to protect mankind by ruling over them. Meanwhile, in El Dorado, Demon Lord Leon works toward goals of his own. The awakening of a new Hero draws near!

The first film in the franchise, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond, was released theatrically by Crunchyroll in all major global territories excluding Asian territories in January 2023, and received a "Verified Hot" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set to release on May 1st, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is about Minami Satoru, an average 37-year-old who dies and is reincarnated as the most unremarkable creature imaginable—a slime. Initially, things are pretty grim. He's blind, deaf, and weak. But by combining his two special abilities, "Predator" and "Great Sage," the newly named Rimuru Tempest will use his blobby powers to gain both friends and foes alike in a diverse new world.

After concluding the opening ceremony of the Demon Kingdom Federation Tempest, Rimuru and his companions are invited by the Celestial Emperor Elmesia of the great elven nation – the Magi Dynasty Thalion – to visit her private resort island. As the group enjoys their brief vacation, a mysterious woman named Yura appears. A new incident unfolds against the backdrop of the boundless azure sea.

A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as "Queen" in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!

Directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi

Screenplay by Toshizo Nemoto and Yasuhito Kikuchi

Original Creator and Story Concept by Fuse.

Animation Production by Eightbit

The film was originally distributed theatrically in 2023 by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Crunchyroll's monthly North American theatrical Anime Nights program will showcase the fan-favorite film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond (2023) on April 20, 2026, where audiences will also be treated to an exclusive special ten-minute sneak peek of the new film "Tears of the Azure Sea".

