The Banks: Roxane Gay, TKO Studios & New Regency Team for Series Adapt

Accomplished author & social commentator Roxane Gay is set to adapt her graphic novel The Banks for a television series take, alongside TKO Studios and New Regency. Written by Gay and illustrated by Ming Doyle, the work focuses on the women of the Banks family who are the most successful thieves in Chicago. But during what could be the heist of a lifetime, they find themselves needing to band together to avenge a loved one taken far too soon.

The Banks is only one of many written works Gay has authored and published. Other titles include some personal favorites of mine such as Bad Feminist, Difficult Women, and Hunger. Gay will be tasked with penning the adaptation for the screen through her development partnership with the previously-mentioned TKO Studios and New Regency. Her other work extends into plenty of areas across the multimedia landscape, from television/film to social commentary in her online work to published novels. We'll have to wait and see where this series goes but for now, we continue to follow Gay's writing and passion for the project.

Gay's writing appears in Best American Mystery Stories 2014, Best American Short Stories 2012, Best Sex Writing 2012, A Public Space, McSweeney's, Tin House, Oxford American, American Short Fiction, Virginia Quarterly Review, and many others. She is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times and is the NYT bestselling author of books such as Ayiti, An Untamed State, Bad Feminist, Difficult Women, and Hunger. She is also the author of World of Wakanda for Marvel. Gay also has several books forthcoming and is also at work on a number of television and film projects while also maintaining a newsletter, The Audacity.