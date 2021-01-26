The Blacklist: James Spader, Megan Boone Spy Series Set for Season 9

Considering today's news, we're going to assume that no matter how brutal the eighth season battle of wits between Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) gets, there will probably be a little something left of them for a new season of The Blacklist. At least there better be, considering NBC renewed the long-running spy drama for a 9th season on Tuesday- just in time for this Friday's reveal of who sits at the top of Red's notorious blacklist.

If you need to understand why the news came so early into the season, look no further than the analytics on the first two episodes, which averaged 1.2 in the 18-49 demo (with the November 2020 premiere reaching 7.5 million viewers in total audience measurement. In addition, the series' 2019-2020 season reached nearly 39 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms- with the series demonstrating strong delayed-viewing figures.

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

Joining Spader and Boone on NBC's The Blacklist are Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. Spader, John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers. The Blacklist is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.