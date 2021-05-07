The Bob's Burgers Music Album Vol. 2 Will Have You Bursting Into Song

On Twitter, the news was recently announced and shared by a director of Bob's Burgers, Simon Chong, that the show and Sub Pop Records are collaborating again to bring more songs from the series to a second album. In the past, there have been a variety of albums celebrating specific holiday songs of Bob's Burgers, from Valentine's Day to Thanksgiving. The first album was released back in 2017, so it's been some time since we've gotten some favorites from the series to blast in the car or while at home. Deluxe and single editions were available depending upon what type of record you wanted and how much content you could get. The song lengths ranged so there were two discs with a total of 107 tracks, plenty for the die-hard fan out there.

Some of the songs most beloved by fans, from "Gravy Boat" to "Bad Stuff Happens In The Bathroom", were in the first album. On Twitter, Sub Pop Records asked fans some of the songs they hope will be on the second album when it comes out this year. Fans had some great suggestions but common ones such as "Hot Pants Rain Dance" and "Twinkly Lights" were highly requested.

The sentiment with fans hearing this news has been a collective, "finally!", along with gifs of Jimmy Jr. dancing in the cafeteria and of course some of Linda. Also, we can't forget about any Boyz 4 Now-related musical numbers that might be included in the second volume. The love for boy bands is all too real and we got to give love back to Bob's Burgers for expressing that for us all. Let us know in the comments below which songs you hope to make it onto the new album…