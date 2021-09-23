The Boys: Nothing a Nice Glass of Milk Can't Take Care Of, Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes had to know that he was going to get booed going into AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite in NYC on Wednesday night. Sure, part of it may have to do with Malakai Black (who won) having a sweet entrance and a creepy-cool persona. But we think a lot of it had to do with Rhodes deciding to go for some kind of "Captain America" look (we think?) ending up looking like Antony Starr's Homelander from Amazon and showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Because New Yorkers are already naturally cynical towards supes as it is? But show up looking like the leader of The Seven? Yeah, you're going to lose the crowd. And all things considered, we'll keep all of the milk jokes to ourselves (though it's not easy).

Here's a look at the tweet sent out by the show's Twitter account from earlier today, giving us the impression that Butcher (Karl Urban) will be keeping tabs on him from this point forward:

oh wow it's The American Nightmare dressed up like the American nightmare https://t.co/z7yLpwAWiR — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 23, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look at the cast of The Boys in fine form as they make the Season 3 wrap super-uber-official. You can tell because there was definitely some time, effort, and a few bucks spent on the following clip:

"Thankfully," we've had Vought News Network's "Seven on 7" segment to offer some insight into not only what's ahead for Season 3 but also into that time period between seasons. Of course, with VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) at the helm, you'll have to suffer through "news" from Vought's perspective. That said, we've broken down the key elements from each of the three editions that have been released so far- so check them out!

In the following first edition, viewers get some intel on how things have been since we last saw anyone. Homelander (Antony Starr) is MIA publically, the government's backing away from "supe soldiers," Dawn of The Seven" may be DOA, Vought covers up Blindspot's (Chris Mark) death, and Hughie (Jack Quaid) now a senior analyst for Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit)- with Neuman now the director of the Office of Supe Affairs. In addition, Eagle the Archer keeps making his case while Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is praised for lighting up the music charts. And we'll leave it to you to figure out who we think "OurSheet's Mickey Londale" is supposed to be:

In the second edition, Supersonic's (Miles Gaston Villanueva) sudden rising star is spotlighted, as is the ex-Drummer Boy's personal past with Starlight. Speaking of Starlight, fans are apparently concerned that she's burning the candles at both ends and there's push back on "fake news" about her being exhausted (rumors leaked by Vought?). The Deep (Chace Crawford) has come out with serious allegations against the Chuch of the Collective, with Goran Višnjić's church leader Alastair Adana still missing in action. Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar offers an audio statement addressing Vought stopping the production of Compound V until further studies are done (hmmm…).

A group of Homelander devotees formed a human chain to symbolically block "super-terrorists" from entering the United States. It did not go well. A-Train held a press conference to announce he is officially out of retirement and has rejoined The Seven. In addition, he's also prepping a return race but he hasn't revealed who his opponent would be. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) was sent as a representative of Vought to the opening of one of the company's LGBTQ teen centers (which we're assuming will have ulterior motives). And we get an ad for Vought's Global Wellness Center (website here but not yet live), which we have a feeling will play a major role:

For the most recent edition, FBSA Director Congresswoman Victoria Neuman & Vought announced a partnership to police supes (we're thinking Butcher's (Karl Urban) involved), while Vought's GalGear tactical gear for woman line (with "pink pistols") is doing quite well (as is A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) new single "Faster"). From there, Homelander continues his personal PR campaign at a Vought-a-Burger opening. Starlight and Queen Maeve attended Voughtland's opening of "Queen Maeve's Inclusion Kingdom" while Moonshadow will be appearing on the cover of VSPN's swimsuit issue. Finally, Coleman wrapped up his report with a commentary on how unfair it is for the media to try to connect Vought to the Sage-Grove psychiatric facility (which Vought is buying to turn into a wellness center… uh-oh…). And don't miss the commercial for Vought+, the segment's sponsor and your one-stop-shopping streaming source for the best from Vought Studios, VSPN, Vought Soul, and the rest of the Vought library of films and series.

Heading into the third season of The Boys, viewers can also look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.