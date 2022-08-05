The Boys Prepared Jack Quaid for "Controversial" Star Trek: LD Scene

Not many can say many Hollywood actors can say they were part of infamous orgy scenes across two popular TV shows short of adult film stars than Jack Quaid as the star on Amazon Prime Video's The Boys and Paramount+ animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. The two in question are "Herogasm", the superhero orgy set in the sixth episode of The Boys Season 3, and "I, Excretus", the eighth episode of season two of Lower Decks. The actor spoke with YouTuber Jessie Gender about how working on the Prime Video series might have desensitized him to the content for the Mike McMahan-created series.

"That was just an interesting time in my life because that episode came out, and then it was kind of like, 'I don't know, I'm on 'The Boys,' so it's like there's an orgy in every episode, seemingly, so orgies don't phase me anymore,'" Quaid said. "That episode came out, and it was almost like a week later where the quote-unquote controversy kicked in. People seemed to be like, 'Oh, this is very offending to me,' and I'm like whatever, but then again, I come from 'The Boys,' so it's very normal to me."

During the events of "Herogasm", Hughie (Quaid) and the gang infiltrate the event hosted by the Twins, which Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is out for revenge after his former team's double cross. None of the heroes are active participants, but Hughie gains teleportation but can't retain his clothes while using his powers after taking the Temp V. In "I, Excretus", the episode did see Boimler (Quaid) as an active participant in that orgy spreading his legs in the air with the series placing a strategic black bar over his junk.

"I don't think I ever really realized that would be the shot. I'm recording lines, and I think it said like, 'Boimler's in an orgy,'" Quaid said. "Which, by the way, [was] referencing other Star Trek episodes where there's basically a horny disease rampaging the ship…I remember I watched it for the first time, and I was like, 'Oh my God. I didn't realize that would be the shot.' But it was great. I thought it was fun… Oh God, there were just so many takes from that, and it was weird to be the person in the middle of it even though it wasn't exactly me, but it was a characterized voice. Yeah, it was an interesting time." For more, you can check out the full interview below. Star Trek: Lower Decks season three premieres on Paramount+ on August 25th.