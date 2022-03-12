Swerve Makes In-Ring Debut on Rampage; Match Added to Dynamite

After an action-packed post-Revolution episode of Dynamite, AEW followed up with this week's episode of Rampage, rubbing salt in The Chadster's proverbial wounds. This show featured a lot of things to really cheese The Chadster off. But it was nothing compared to what The Chadster is expecting from next week's Dynamite, the St. Patrick's Day Slam. Auughh man! So unfair!

Darby Allin beat Marq Quen in an opening match loaded with high-risk maneuvers, when Allin caught Quen in the middle of a shooting star press with armbar, making Quen tap out. But if showing an exciting match when Big E just got injured on Smackdown wasn't disrespectful enough, what happened next really showed that Tony Khan has zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. The Andrade Family Office ran out to attack Sting and Darby Allin after the match, but the Hardy Boyz came out for the save, not only with their old theme music (which is just so disrespectful), but wearing their classic mesh tops and Jnco jeans too. The Chadster was so upset he downed an entire half a can of White Claw seltzer.

Jamie Hayter got a big win over Mercedes Martinez next, with a little help from a distraction by Dr. Britt Baker. That just served to bring out Thunder Rosa to prevent a post-match beatdown and hype Rosa's match with Baker in San Antonio next week on Dynamite. This just goes to show how Tony Khan doesn't understand anything at all about the wrestling business. Rosa is probably going to win the title in her hometown, which would never happen under Vince McMahon's watch. Now crowds will expect their favorites to win when it really matters, which is not how wrestling is supposed to work. You have to keep the fans angry to prove you know better than them. Wrestling was so much better when there were no crowds during the pandemic.

In another hugely disrespectful match on Rampage, Keith Lee beat QT Marshall and then fended off an attack by Marshall's Factory cronies before finally falling prey to an attack by Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. The fact that Tony Khan thinks he knows better than Vince McMahon by presenting Keith Lee as a big star who can hold his own against multiple guys, rather than as a guy who is both a bear and a cat simultaneously, is just a slap in the face to everything Vince McMahon has ever taught us about wrestling. So disrespectful!

And finally, Swerve Strickland made his in-ring debut on Rampage last night, defeating Tony Nese. Before the match, Strickland made reference to beating Nese on 205 Live. How dare he capitalize on the hard work WWE put into booking and promoting 205 Live?! That's WWE's intellectual property and in The Chadster's opinion, Vince McMahon should sue AEW for that.

Making things even worse, AEW added yet another match to Dynamite next week during Rampage. Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will take on Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta at St. Patrick's Day Slam. That's happening on Wednesday at 8E/7C on TBS, but if you value The Chadster's feelings at all, you won't tune in.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling