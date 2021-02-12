The Boys Season 3: Eric Kripke Confirms Filming Starts "In Mere Days"

So how has the new year been for fans of Amazon Prime's The Boys so far? Not too shabby, thank you very much. Just recently, it was confirmed by series showrunner/EP Eric Kripke that the stand-alone comic book miniseries "Herogasm" would be adapted as the third season's sixth episode and written by Jessica Chou (Wu Assassins). Then, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) hinted that an appearance this season might just be possible after all. Now, Kripke is making everything feel really real- taking to Twitter to let fans know that filming on the new season starts "in mere days."

In the following tweet, Kripke invites everyone to check out his live interview this Saturday at 2 pm ET during the London Screenwriters' Festival (which you can check out here) before dropping in that filming confirmation:

Wanna see how insane I've gone after 2 weeks of Toronto quarantine? Watch my live interview SATURDAY at 2PM ET. We'll discuss #SPN & #TheBoys & screenwriting tips. (#TheBoysTV shoots in MERE DAYS btw). Tune in on Sat, link below! #SPNFamily @TheBoysTV https://t.co/FUw9Fy5S6D pic.twitter.com/cVx2ob53bM — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (who is also directing the season-opener "Payback") are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (with a pilot written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce