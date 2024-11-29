Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys Showrunner Kripke: "The World Changed to Reflect The Show"

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke discusses how the world now reflects the show - instead of vice-versa - and how that impacts the series.

With its fifth and final season currently filming, Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys does so with the understanding that the lines between the satirical world of the Prime Video series and our real world have pretty much been blown to pieces. Kripke addressed that very topic during a recent interview with Variety with series star Antony Starr (Homelander). "The way [the series] reflects everything that's happening in the world really comes from this understanding that we found very early on in the process, which is this happens to be a television show based on a comic book," Kripke shared.

He continued, "It's not like we were designing it to reflect reality, but we happen to be making a show about violent authoritarians who present as celebrities. Then suddenly, the world changed to reflect the show, not just in the States – all over the world. Suddenly, we found ourselves making one of the most current shows on television." That realization has driven the series creatively over the past four seasons and continues to drive it into the final season. "We realized that we felt an obligation really, and an opportunity, to say, 'Well, let's make a really current show, make it reflect reality and let it be a satirical take on reality as much as possible,'" he added.

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

