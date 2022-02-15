The Boys: Will SXSW Offer Jensen Ackles "Untitled DC Project" Intel?

When you take a minute to consider the position that Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys take when it comes to supes (they're not big fans), it's pretty ironic that the mega-popular streaming series could lead us to find more about Jensen Ackles's (Supernatural) future in the DC Comics universe. In case you missed it, last month Ackles dropped an interesting bit of news during Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast. When asked if there were any future DCU or MCU projects he wanted in on, Ackles revealed, "Well, there is… there is a DC property that I'm currently developing right now with Warner Bros. and some other good partners that I've got my fingers crossed for." Now while it isn't clear if the property is a film or a television/streaming series (or even if it was live-action or animated), it was more than enough to get people speculating. But since that time, things have been pretty quiet. But could some more intel be on the way next month, courtesy of The Boys panel at SXSW?

That could very well be the case because on March 12 (from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT), with Ackles and Kripke set to be joined by Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Karl Urban, and Jessie T. Usher for "The Boys" are Back! Inside Prime Video's Hit Series. Now obviously, the vast majority of the discussions and questions will be centered on Ackles's turn as Soldier Boy. But we also know that questions at panel events such as these also delve into other projects that the guests are working on (and considering it involves Ackles working in two distinctively different super-universes), either via the host or when the audience gets to take the mic. Now the reason why we're bringing this up now has to do with Ackles's online bio for SXSW, where The Boys and the recently green-lit "Supernatural" prequel pilot The Winchesters was included with the line, "Jensen is also developing an Untitled DC Project with Greg Berlanti." Hmmm… our first thought? An HBO Max DCU series, but as who? Hmmm… here's a screencap of Ackles's SXSW bio with the DC project line highlighted: