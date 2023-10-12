Posted in: Showtime, Trailer, TV | Tagged: a24, Benny Safdie, emma stone, nathan fielder, showtime, The Curse, trailer

The Curse: Nathan Fielder, Emma Stone-Starrer Gets Trailer, Key Art

Here's a look at the official trailer and key art for Showtime & A24's Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, and Benny Safdie-starring The Curse.

In advance of the much-anticipated premiere of The Curse, Showtime has released the official trailer and key art for the series, which will premiere on streaming and on demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan on Friday, November 10, before making its on-air debut on Showtime on Sunday, November 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and have its world premiere tonight at the 2023 New York Film Festival on Thursday, October 12, screening the first three episodes.

Co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Emma Stone (La La Land, The Favourite), Fielder (The Rehearsal), and Safdie (Oppenheimer). Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman.

The Curse is a co-production of Showtime and A24. Fielder also serves as a director. Stone executive produces alongside Dave McCary and Ali Herting through their Fruit Tree banner. Josh Safdie also executive produces through their Elara banner. The series will premiere internationally on Paramount+ on November 10 in Canada and on November 11 in the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

It'll be exciting to see what the general reaction is for the series after the three-episode premiere at the 2023 NYFF. A24 is known to bring out unique levels of horror to the screen, but we'll have to see if they land well with The Curse in November. Paramount+ features an expansive library of original series, hit shows, and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about the series!

