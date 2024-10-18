Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: eddie redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

The Day of The Jackal Gets Red Carpet Premiere in New York City

The new Peacock adaptation of The Day of the Jackal, starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashanna Lynch, had a red carpet premiere in New York City.

Peacock celebrated the New York premiere of their new prestige thriller series, The Day of the Jackal, with cast and executive producers at Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center, followed by an exclusive after-party at the Palm Court in the Plaza Hotel.

In The Day of the Jackal, an unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake. Frederick Forsyth's novel was originally published in 1971 and might be the most influential thriller of the second half of the 20th Century, creating a template for political assassination chase thrillers in Film, Television, and fiction ever since. The original plot of the novel involved the Jackal on his mission to assassinate real-life French Prime Minister Charles de Gaulle in 1962, but subsequent screen adaptations have updated the plot to contemporary times with a 1997 feature film set in the present starring Bruce Willis as the Jackal and now this slick, ultramodern high-tech version from Peacock TV.

The premiere kicked off at Walter Reade Theater with a packed screening of the first episode with special guests, cast and executive producers who also walked the decorated red carpet and shared special remarks ahead of the screening. After the screening, festivities continued with an after-party at the iconic Palm Court in the Plaza Hotel, where attendees enjoyed cocktails, light bites, music by DJ Khalil, and more.

The Day of the Jackal premieres on Thursday, November 14 on Peacock and Thursday, November 7 on Sky in the UK. The first five episodes will be released on premiere, followed by a new episode a week until the two-episode finale on December 12th.

