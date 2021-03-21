The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Bleeding Cool's E01 Music Playlist

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted Friday, and the first episode was solid if you ask me. Do you know what would make it better though? A soundtrack of rock songs. What doesn't rock music make better? Anyway, over the next six weeks, we will try (and hopefully not fail) to pair some songs with some key scenes from the show and try to explain why we chose them. The MCU has had some great music cues during its 10+ years, and we thought it was only fair to try and give The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a soundtrack of their own.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Scene One: The Bucky Opera

The first scene that I really appreciated in this first episode was when we are introduced to Bucky in the therapist's office. Some excellent work by Sebastian Stan and Amy Aquino there. We know Bucky has been through the wringer as viewers, but they do a good job pointing out that while yes, he had been brainwashed and now has a clean slate, it is hard for him to accept that. After so long doing so many terrible things to so many people, it would be difficult to move forward without feeling like you owed the world. What better pairing for the operatic saga of Bucky than Dream Theater? Their song "Pull Me Under" will be our first pairing. Pull me under/Pull me under/Pull me under, I'm not afraid/All that I feel is honor and spite/All I can do is to set it right. Perfect mood music for Bucky.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Scene Two: Banker Needs Punching

Falcon and The Winter Soldier is going to bring us some wonderful backstory on Sam Wilson's family, including his relationship with his sister Sarah, played by Adepero Oduye. They have a really good dynamic together, and it was great to see that while her brother does all of these amazing things, he is still just Sam to her, stubbornness and all. And boy was both of their patience tried with that banker. I wanted Sam to punch him in his smug face, asking for selfies and such- knowing that he was about to deny them that loan. Still, they are family, and Diana Ross's "When We Grow Up" was playing in my head as they walked out of there. And when we grow up, do you think we'll see/That I'm still like you and you're still like me?/I might be pretty; you might grow tall/But we don't have to change at all.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Scene Three: Fight!

The opening action sequence of Falcon going after Batroc was one of the better action sequences in the history of the MCU. Whip fast and full of some spectacular visuals, it was an exciting and pulse-pounding way to kick-off the series, and I had Metallica's "Eye of the Beholder" run through my head sitting there for some reason. There are higher energy songs, especially by Metallica, but the reason this made the cut for me was the booming bass and soaring guitars popped in there for me. Plus the solo in that song kicks ass.

What do you think? What songs pop into your head while watching? Tune in the next few weeks either way! Falcon and The Winter Soldier airs new episodes for the next few weeks on Fridays on Disney+.