The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: That's a Wrap for Emily VanCamp!

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier back in production (and apparently moved to a 2021 premiere window), we've been getting some very cool (and random) updates along the way. From Sebastian Stan having a picture taken while taking a picture of Anthony Mackie to co-stars Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, and others back on set in Atlanta to Stan treating Mackie to exactly the kind of birthday celebration we expected he would. But Wednesday's update is a bit of good news from VanCamp, who took to Instagram to announce that she's wrapped filming on the long-awaited live-action series (with a teasing "#comingsoon" to stoke our dumpster fires of speculation).

Here's a look:

During an interview this summer with Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue, Mackie said he was finding his work on the streaming series almost identical to his time on the films- and with good reason: "Those movies are like summer camp and this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it — they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we'll be going back soon."

But the actor says the similarities don't stop there: viewers will notice a cinematic vibe to the series: "We're shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) in undisclosed roles.