The Flash/Arrowverse: Grant Gustin Shares More Final Season BTS Looks With The CW's The Flash wrapping up its final run tonight, Grant Gustin has started posting more behind-the-scenes looks at the final season.

As we inch closer to the series finale of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash and close the book on the Arrowverse (for now), there's going to be a lot written over the next few days over the impact that line-up of shows had for over a decade and how they should be treated by DC Studios moving forward. But for now? It's time for some necessary kicks to the "feels," courtesy of Grant – who has begun posting some really great behind-the-scenes looks at how the final season came together.

"My first impression of Grant is actually, I think when I was at my most impressed with him, it was the table read for his introductory episode, and he had the majority of lines and a lot of the scientific jargon and a lot of the Barry Allen sort of chatter that we've all come to know that was very foreign to what we did on our show," Stephen Amell shared with EW when asked what he first thought of Gustin ahead of their working together on the backdoor pilot storyline. "He's still a young guy now, certainly, and this is 10 years ago, so I can imagine that it would be very intimidating to come in there and basically be the star in the middle of a table read with a bunch of people that have just spent the past year and a half grinding together and are tired because it's almost Christmas break. But he was just great."

"I know I'm being effusive, but when he got on set, he just had that energy," Amell continued. "I think back to the very first time that Oliver and Barry interacted; I think that I found something in the character by working with Grant that I hadn't discovered before. When I go back, and I look at the first season of 'Arrow' specifically, it's a very difficult watch for me because they very much wanted Oliver to be this removed, suffering-from-PTSD figure, this solitary figure, and it wasn't until later seasons that I feel like I fully realized what I could do with the character. Whereas to me, it feels like Grant came in just fully formed, which is super impressive."

The Flash Season 9 Episode 13 "A New World, Part Four": THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City… one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).

