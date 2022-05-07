The Flash, Joe Rogan, DC's LoT, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It's that little souvenir of a terrible year/Which makes my eyes feel sore/Oh, I never should have said the books that you read/Were all I loved you for/It's that little souvenir of a terrible year/Which makes me wonder why/It's the memories of your shed that make me turn red/Surprise, surprise, surprise/Crazy I know, places I go/Make me feel so tired/And I can see how people look down/I'm on the outside/Oh, here's where the story ends/Ooh, here's where the story ends… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to The Sundays with our opener "Here's Where The Story Ends" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: The CW's The Flash offers some previews, DC's Legends of Tomorrow EP/Co-Showrunner Keto Shimizu continued clarifying, ABC fired Fred Savage from The Wonder Years for "inappropriate conduct," NBC's Quantum Leap drops a preview image, a pair of Dave Chappelle updates, NBC's Saturday Night Live gets Selena Gomez & Post Malone for May 14th, Season 5 is coming early for Netflix's Cobra Kai fans, glorified man-child Joe Rogan loses the podcast battle to Batman, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a review rundown- this time, it's Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Star Trek: Picard.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, May 7, 2022:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow EP Defends Greg Berlanti, DC, WB & The CW

The Flash S08 Update: S08E15 "Into the Still Force" Images Released

The Wonder Years: ABC Fires Fred Savage for "Inappropriate Conduct"

Quantum Leap, Battlestar Galactica, Xena & More Getting SYFY Rewind-ed

Fear the Walking Dead S07E12 Promo: No One's Safe From Strand's Wrath

The Flash S0814 "Funeral for a Friend" Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye

Preview for Tonight's AEW Rampage Airing at Special Early Start Time

Cruel Summer: Nile Bullock, Jenna Lamb & Braedan De La Garza Join Cast

Dave Chappelle Attacker Pleads Not Guilty; Back in Court on May 20th

Joe Rogan vs Batman: Cartoon Character Loses to Comic Book Character

Ms. Marvel: Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Set for Guest Star Role

Quantum Leap: NBC Offers Look at Raymond Lee's Dr. Ben Seong

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: AMC Series Casts Jack Huston As Lasher

Saturday Night Live: Selena Gomez & Post Malone Set for May 14th

Big E Says His Broken Neck Isn't Healing As Well As Hoped

The Always Sunny Podcast: We Have Proof of Dennis' Historic Greatness

A League of Their Own Line-Up: Next Up- Maybelle Fox & Toni Chapman!

Dave Chappelle Says He Spoke with Alleged Assailant & More During Set

Tales of the Walking Dead EP/Showrunner Shares Production Update

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Finale Offers Satisfying Absolution: Review

Minx: HBO Max Original Comedy Series Earns Season 2 Pick-Up

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Brings Us Back to The Basics: Review

The Madness Of Having To Watch WandaVision To Get Doctor Strange 2

Cobra Kai Season 5: This September, They Cut the Head Off The Snake

Quantum Leap, Justified, Only Murders & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Picard:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Brings Us Back to The Basics: Review

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Finale Offers Satisfying Absolution: Review

