Big E Says His Broken Neck Isn't Healing As Well As Hoped

WWE superstar Big E is without question one of the most beloved figures in the entire wrestling industry today, both in and out of the ring. His infectious personality and genuine decency as a human being can get even the most jaded of wrestling fans on his side and it is because of the love fans have for him that everyone has been waiting anxiously for updates on his injury status. While we got one from Big E himself this morning, unfortunately, it was not a positive one as all had hoped.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Big E told explained to fans that his broken neck is not healing as well as he and his doctors had hoped for it to at this point. "For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn't healing optimally. I'll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion."

Clearly, Big E and his medical team are doing everything possible to try and avoid him having to go through a spinal fusion surgery, which would at best put him out of action for nearly a year and even potentially lead to the end of his in-ring career.

Even with the not-great news update, Big E maintained that positive outlook that has always endeared him to fans around the world, saying "But don't you fret! I've got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be."

Big E was injured on the March 11 episode of WWE SmackDown in a spot where his opponent Ridge Holland botched an overhead Belly-To-Belly Suplex on him at ringside, leading to the former WWE Champion landing on the top of his head on the outside of the ring.

While the incident led to the non-displacement fractures of his C1 and C6 vertebrae, luckily, it did not damage his spinal cord and he did not suffer any permanent paralysis.

Even with this unfortunate update, we join the rest of the wrestling world in wishing all the best to Big E, and hopefully, we'll see him back in action when he's healed and ready.