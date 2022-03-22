The Flash, Nancy Drew, Walker, Riverdale, Superman & Lois Renewed

With it now being March, it would be an understatement to say that a lot of The CW viewers are getting nervous about their favorite shows returning. Add into that mix the buzz surrounding the future of the network as WarnerMedia and Paramount Global (previously ViacomCBS) reportedly look to sell The CW to Nexstar or other potential suitors. Well, fans of The Flash, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Walker, Kung Fu & All American can stop worrying because all of those shows have been renewed. "As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond," said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network. "These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint."

As for 4400, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi, and Roswell, NM., are the remaining scripted series whose futures still remain uncertain (though decisions will still be made heading into the network's upfronts this May, with the list above not finalized. As for pilots, The CW has given green lights for the Jensen Ackles-executive produced Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, the Jared Padalecki-executive produced Walker prequel Walker: Independence, and Gotham Knights. With today's news, that means All American will be back for Season 5, The Flash will be back for Season 9, Kung Fu will return for Season 3, Nancy Drew will return for Season 4, Riverdale will be back for Season 7, Superman & Lois is coming back for Season 3, and Walker will be back for Season 3.