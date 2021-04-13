The Flash S07E07 Preview: Frost Has Some Serious Explaining to Do

Heading into tonight's episode of The CW's The Flash, things aren't looking too good for Frost (Danielle Panabaker). As if trying to adjust to being in a position where she doesn't have to share her body with anyone, then you have someone framing you for a major ice-related crime. That's the kind of thing that doesn't exactly convince Kristen (Carmen Moore) to not want to bring her in under custody. And as you're about to see from the following sneak preview for "Growing Pains," the crime scene doesn't exactly make Frost look innocent:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Episode 7 | Delivery Van Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbbTsBOVsyI)

Now here's a look back at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for tonight's episode "Growing Pains":

The Flash Season 7, Episode 7 "Growing Pains": FROST MUST FACE HER PAST – When a mysterious ice-powered enemy frames Frost (Danielle Panabaker) for a brutal crime, she must find a way to clear her name. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have a surprise houseguest, and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continues to deal with Kristen Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Jess Carson.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash 7×07 Promo "Growing Pains" (HD) Season 7 Episode 7 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3y-B-5AiDlI)

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Teaser | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83hko04N3qA&t=36s)

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.