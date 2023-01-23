The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 Overview: Barry & Iris Go Groundhog Day The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash released the official S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After" overview.

The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash isn't messing around when it comes to its 13-episode ninth & final season. Along with "Team Flash," we have Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) joining the long-running Arrowverse series' final run. And now, we have a better sense of what's to come with the release of the overview for S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After" ahead of the show's February 8th return. And while Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) did with a "Groundhog Day" side effect from Barry's future-planning map book, Central City begins to see an influx of new & familiar faces… and not all of them are on the side of "Team Flash."

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

