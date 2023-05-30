The Great North Season 3: 5 Essential Episodes We'd Keep on Repeat FOX's The Great North wrapped up Season 3, but you can still rewatch favorites - and we've got five to recommend just from this season alone.

FOX's The Great North has had an exciting season three, full of adventure and spectacular chaos. When looking back at this season, some episodes have stuck with me and remain my favorites by far. After taking a look, don't forget to let us know your favorite episodes from season three in the comments below!

The Great North is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy's older brother, Wolf (Will Forte), and his new wife, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother Ham (Paul Rust), and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights. The series is written by Bob's Burgers writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis (Regular Show).

The Great North Season 3, Episode 7 "Mall-Mento Adventure"

In "Mall-Mento Adventure," Beef and Judy tell alternate versions of a wild day while the rest of the Tobins try to finish reading a challenging novel before seeing the film adaptation. This was a hilarious and heartfelt episode that spoke to me in many ways, and for sure a favorite within the third season.

The Great North Season 3 Episode 10 "Xmas with the Skanks Adventure"

In "Xmas with the Skanks Adventure," a long-lost family friend shows up at Lone Moose's White Elephant gift exchange. Beef is not pleased. Meanwhile, Moon rescues a reindeer.

The Great North Season 3 Episode 15 "Can't Hardly Date Adventure"

In "Can't Hardly Date Adventure," Beef drives Alyson to meet a man she met online, and Wolf confronts his greatest fear: not being liked by a local bartender.

Season 3 Episode 19 "Rear Genius Adventure"

In "Rear Genius Adventure," the citizens of Lone Moose celebrate the Rear Gifts Festival, an annual celebration of moose turds; meanwhile, Ham attempts to make a new friend his own age.

Season 3 Episodes 21 & 22 "For Whom the Smell Tolls Adventure" Part 1 and 2

In part one of "For Whom the Smell Tolls," Judy and Kima worry they won't find their perfect dates for Prom. The rest of the family investigates a weird smell that's been wafting through town. Part two of "For Whom the Smell Tolls" it's a day of reckoning for Lone Moose as Beef and a group of townspeople attempt to rescue all the prom-goers from a flood of rotten meat waste.

