The Great North Season 3 Ep.7 Review: Corn Dogs & Broken Hearts

The Great North Season 3 Episode 7 Review: Corn Dogs & Broken Hearts

FOX's The Great North looks at how communication (or lack thereof) can truly disrupt a good day for the Tobin family in the most recent episode "Mall-mento Adventure". Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

The Great North brought out some extra relatable content with this episode. This episode looks at the assumptions we can make regarding how others may feel about us and how attempting to invest our time in something uninteresting to us can be incredibly difficult. Judy's (Jenny Slate) rose-colored glasses love for Holden (Jaboukie Young-White) felt close to home and so it could feel that way for many others watching this episode. Like a misformed corn dog, it can feel devastating to be rejected in the way that Judy was, from getting the breakup text to seeing Holden move on quickly with someone else on the same day. There are plenty of those douchebags in real life so it's hilarious and heartwarming to see representation of that universal type of hurt on screen.

The small but amazing interactions between Beef (Nick Offerman) and Alyson (Megan Mullally) are among my favorite moments of this episode. The way that Alyson constantly flirts with Beef and eyes him like a piece of meat is what I aspire for in my own relationship with my partner. In all honesty, I do all that already and then some. Knowing that Offerman and Mullally are together outside of the show makes these scenes that much more amazing. Alyson's character continues to do a great job of developing some absurd moments that make episodes very memorable.

The Great North does a fantastic job when it comes to showing the characters' perspectives in each episode. Going through Beef's point of view and then going through Judy's was a lot of fun to watch and worked so well in telling stories about both parental embarrassment and one-sided love. The parts of the episode involving the book and movie debacle were very funny and obviously riffed on The Lord of the Rings in some ways, but luckily those moments didn't diminish the focus on Judy and Beef's stories. The moment Judy has when speaking with Alanis Morissette in the sky was another of my favorite parts of the episode. The wisdom from Alanis understanding the excitement yet concern for Judy's love interest in Holden did so much for the episode. Overall The Great North did a fantastic job with this episode as it blended laughter and heartfelt concern for a subject many of us have experienced in our lives.

Don't go for the Holdens in life. Trust me, they aren't worth it.

The Great North Episode Boat Name & Wolf's Shirt:

"Fleet Fetish"

"The Disaster Fartist"

