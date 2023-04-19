The Great North Season 3 Ep. 17 Review: Bear-Filled Chaos Awaits A town's bear mascot, construction musicals, and more provide for a hilarious journey in the latest episode of FOX's The Great North.

FOX TV's The Great North went on a bear-y special adventure in the recent episode, "A Bear-tiful Find Adventure," in season three. Beef (Nick Offerman), Wolf (Will Forte), and Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan) come upon a grizzly surprise when they go for coffee at Maude's diner. Ham (Paul Rust) and Moon (Aparna Nancherla) go on a mission to reclaim a treasure. Some minor spoilers may be ahead, so consider this your fair warning before reading any further…

Some of the funniest events I could imagine end up happening in Lone Moose. I would pay to witness a taxidermied beaver being thrown at someone. Honeybee's excitement for some thrill in her life is very relatable, and I can only imagine how variety differs depending on where you live. The chaos that ensues within the diner perfectly encapsulates the crazy joy found in an episode of The Great North. Councilman Roy (Mark Proksch) pulling into the parking lot for the diner with his eagle in the passenger seat is ominous in a hilarious way. I appreciate the details and throwbacks given in this episode. It helps guide and appreciate the longtime fan and newcomer.

The moments featuring the Tobin kids were perfectly scattered throughout the episode. Seeing Moon dressed as the Phantom from Phantom of the Opera and Ham dressed as Audrey 2 from Little Shop of Horrors was amazing. I love the nods to musicals that can be found not only in this episode but in this series as well. There's an obvious amount of care and love in these details. Between the moments of moving Ted Foley's bear mascot and Judy (Jenny Slate) giving dating advice while pretending to be her siblings for picture day was comedic bliss. Learning why Ham parted ways with the tractor magazine was such an important development for his character. It proves how much small twists and revelations can have an impact on even the smallest parts of an episode.

Roy coming through for the Tobins was not on my The Great North bingo, but there are plenty of tricks up the sleeves of this series. This episode was a great way to celebrate the 50th story told by the series crew. It's evident that the storytelling and ability to navigate multiple details within an episode have grown and developed really well. On its own, "A Bear-tiful Find Adventure" was a lot of fun and not only provided Honeybee with her desired level of excitement but also gave me a lot of laughs.

The Great North Episode Boat Name & Wolf's Shirt:

"Shaun of the Deck"

"The Breakfarts Club"