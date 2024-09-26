Superman & Lois, Wednesday, Avatar, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Prime Video's Killer Cakes, CBS's Tracker, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, Apple TV+/Peanuts, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, NBC's SNL 50, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Robocop, FX's Grotesquerie, HBO's The Last of Us, Netflix's Wednesday, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, Hulu's Solar Opposites Halloween Special, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Max's Velma Halloween Special, MSNBC: Stephanie Ruhle/VP Kamala Harris, Prime Video's Cross, FOX's MAD TV, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 26, 2024:

My Adventures with Superman S03: Jack Quaid Checks In From Recording

Primal: Genndy Tartakovsky Offers Great Season 3 Production Update

Killer Cakes Looks To Slice Up The Competition This Halloween Season

Tracker: CBS Releases Season 2 Ep. 1 "Out of the Past" Sneak Preview

The Walking Dead: Reedus on Seeing McBride "Shine" in "Book of Carol"

Spider-Noir: Karen Rodriguez Joins Nicolas Cage-Starring Series

Peanuts Holiday Specials Streaming Free Again This Year On Apple TV+

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Preview – Will Tony Khan Strike Out?

Peaky Blinders: Tim Roth Joins Cillian Murphy in Undisclosed Role

SNL Season 50 Midweek Sketch: Jean Smart Gets Drowned Out by Nostalgia

Superman & Lois S04: Elizabeth Tulloch on CW Cuts, Gunn/Superman Rumor

Robocop Series Taps Peter Ocko as Showrunner; James Wan Set as EP

Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce Goes Behind the Scenes; New Key Art, Teaser

The Last of Us: Druckmann Teases Season 2 Scene Gamers "Will Eat Up"

Wednesday Season 2 BTS Video: Jenna Ortega Hasn't Lost THAT Stare

Anne Rice's The Talamasca: Elizabeth McGovern Set as Series Regular

Solar Opposites Halloween Special 2 Official Trailer: Korvo Cursed!

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Gets Season 2 Started in New Video

Skeleton Crew Images: Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood, Jaleel White's Gunter

Velma Has One Last Chance at Life in New Max Halloween Special

MSNBC: Stephanie Ruhle, VP Kamala Harris Set for One-on-One Interview

Cross Official Trailer, Images: Evil Knows The Name "Alex Cross"

MAD TV: Mo Collins Posts Reunion with Debra Wilson & Will Sasso

