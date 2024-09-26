Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, hurt business, mvp, recaps, wrestling

MVP Literally Stabs WWE in the Back With AEW Grand Slam Appearance

The Chadster can't believe MVP betrayed WWE by appearing on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam! 😡 Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off The Chadster has gone too far! 🧀😤

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster can't believe what The Chadster's eyes saw on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last night. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to cheese The Chadster off! 🧀😤 MVP, a longtime WWE veteran, literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by making a surprise appearance on AEW's show. 🔪😭 The Chadster is absolutely devastated by this betrayal. Just because WWE wasn't using MVP to his liking doesn't mean he should jump ship to the competition! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😢💔

For those who didn't see it (and The Chadster wishes he hadn't), MVP interrupted Prince Nana during a segment about Swerve Strickland. MVP went on to praise Swerve, calling him the most dangerous man in AEW and the most phenomenal talent to ever step foot in an AEW ring. 🙄 The Chadster can't help but wonder if Tony Khan wrote that line himself just to get under The Chadster's skin. 😠

But it gets worse! 😱 MVP even offered his services as a manager to Swerve, handing over his business card. This is clearly setting up a potential storyline, which means MVP might be sticking around in AEW for a while. It's like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster is seriously worried that this could potentially lead to other members of The Hurt Business showing up in AEW. If Bobby Lashley or Shelton Benjamin were to follow MVP's lead, it would be more than The Chadster could take. 😰 The Chadster is begging Bobby and Shelton right now: please don't betray WWE like MVP did! Stay loyal to the company that made you stars! 🙏

The Chadster was so upset by MVP's appearance that he had to express his sadness the only way he knows how – through the consumption of White Claw seltzer. 🍹 The Chadster must have gone through at least a six-pack while watching the rest of Dynamite, throwing each empty can at the TV screen every time Tony Khan's biased booking reared its ugly head. 📺💥

But that wasn't enough to quell The Chadster's anger. 😤 In a fit of rage, The Chadster gathered up all of his MVP action figures and destroyed them one by one. 💪🏼🤖 It was a sad sight, but The Chadster couldn't bear to look at them anymore knowing that MVP had turned his back on WWE.

Feeling emotionally drained, The Chadster turned to his wife, Keighleyanne, hoping she would understand the gravity of this betrayal. 👫 "Keighleyanne," The Chadster said, "can you believe what MVP did? He stabbed WWE right in the back!" 🗡️

Keighleyanne, as usual, just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is pretty sure he heard her mutter "It's just wrestling" under her breath, which only proves how much Tony Khan has poisoned even The Chadster's own household. 🏠☠️

As one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling, The Chadster feels it's his duty to call out this blatant attempt by AEW to poach WWE talent, even if that talent has not been under contract for months. 📝 The Chadster wonders if his fellow unbiased reporters like Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani are as devastated by this news as The Chadster is. 🤔

The Chadster is deeply saddened by MVP's betrayal and can only hope that this doesn't lead to more WWE stars jumping ship. 🚢 It's clear that Tony Khan will stop at nothing to cheese off The Chadster and ruin the wrestling business as we know it. But The Chadster will continue to stand strong, armed with his White Claw and his unwavering love for WWE. 💪🍹 Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭

