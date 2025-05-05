Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us, Doctor Who, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Talamasca, The Righteous Gemstones, The Last of Us, The Equalizer, Tracker, SNL, Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 5, 2025:

The Talamasca: The Secret Order Set for Fall Premiere; New Mini-Teaser

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Set for Fall 2025 Premiere

Squid Game Season 3 Official Teaser Set to Drop This Monday

ABC's TIME100: The World's Most Influential People: Your Viewing Guide

Suits LA Season 1: Here's Your S01E11: "Tearin' Up My Heart" Preview

Watson: Here's Our Updated S01E12: "My Life's Work (Part 1)" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E01: "Power Equals Power" Full Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Series Finale Preview: A Final Test of Faith?

AEW Collision Kicks WWE While It's Down in Poor Show of Sportsmanship

The Last of Us Season 2: Check Out Our S02E04: "Day One" Preview

The Equalizer Series Finale: Here's Our S05E18: "Decisions" Preview

Tracker Season 2: Check Out Our S02E19: "Rules of the Game" Preview

SNL Season 50 Return in Good Hands with Quinta Brunson, Benson Boone

Laugh-In: Goldie Hawn Pays Tribute to Late Actress/Comedian Ruth Buzzi

The Bondsman Stunt Coordinator on TV/Film, Oleson, Directing & More

Line of Duty Return Would Only Happen "For Right Reasons": Compston

Night Court: Marsha Warfield on Show Legacy, Culture Changes, OG Cast

Doctor Who S02 "Lucky Day": A Deep Dive Into The Trap RTD Set for Us

Solo Leveling Producer, English Voice Cast FYI Screening Highlights

