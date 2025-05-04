Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: line of duty

Line of Duty Return Would Only Happen "For Right Reasons": Compston

Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) said the hit BBC cop show Line of Duty would only return "for the right reasons" but didn't rule it out.

Martin Compston, who plays the self-righteous but flawed internal affairs investigator Steve Arnott on hit BBC cop show Line of Duty, has said a few words about the prospect of another season of the series that fans and viewers have been gagging for since the end of the seventh series back in 2021. Well, it's more like he didn't confirm or deny they would be going into production on an eighth series in 2026, as tabloids like The Sun have claimed.

"We're always talking about possibilities and schedules and whatnot. Everybody's got stuff going on at the minute, so I think anything, unfortunately, would be a way off," Compston told The Sun. "It's amazing. It's the best feeling as an actor when you feel like the whole country's in the palm of your hand with what's coming next, and there's only a couple of you in that secret of who's surviving and what's going on. But because we're all so close and we all want the best for the show, we wouldn't do it again just for the sake of it. We really care about the quality of it. So if we come back, it would be for the right reasons."

As reported by tabloid The Sun, who tend to report on rumours as if they're true, including, often, who the new Doctor Who will be, "This is the news Line of Duty fans have been waiting for since the sixth season left them deflated when it aired back in 2021. The BBC almost immediately requested more episodes to continue the story, but the success of the show meant Vicky, Martin, and Adrian were instantly snapped up for other projects. But after several meetings with Jed and the production team, they've finally managed to clear space in their calendars next year to commit to making the show."

We would like to remind readers that TV series rumours that The Sun reports tend to be almost always false, especially when it comes to rumours about Doctor Who. It doesn't stop other clickbait-hungry outlets from quoting them, but you should never believe anything until the BBC makes an announcement.

