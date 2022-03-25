The Late Shad Gaspard Is This Year's WWE Warrior Award Recipient

Former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard tragically passed away in 2020, but he went out in an undeniable way: as a hero. And now, two years after giving his own life to save his young son, WWE will honor Gaspard at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony with the 2022 Warrior Award.

On May 17, 2020, Shad Gaspard was swimming with his 10-year-old son in the Venice Beach ocean in Los Angeles. A bad rip current created a life-threatening situation for the swimmers in the water, causing lifeguards to begin rescue measures. Gaspard made sure the responding lifeguards rescued his son before himself, a selfless decision that ultimately cost him his life, as Gaspard's body was found three days later. He was only 39 years old.

In a post on WWE.com announcing Gaspard as this year's Warrior Award recipient, the company said "Shad Gaspard has been posthumously named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.

BREAKING: Shad Gaspard has been named the recipient of the 2022 Warrior Award, as first reported by @FOXSports. https://t.co/TYpK56XWnb — WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Gaspard was recruited to WWE in 2002 and after developing his talents in Ohio Valley Wrestling, he debuted on WWE Raw as a part of the popular tag team Cryme Tyme with partner JTG. They were released from WWE in 2007 but returned to the company about six months later, where he remained until 2010.

While he continued wrestling around the world for the rest of his life, Gaspard had also begun to cultivate a pretty successful career as an actor. He had roles in numerous films, including Get Hard, Think Like A Man Too, and Birds Of Prey while also appearing on TV shows, such as Big Time Rush, Key & Peele, and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Shad Gaspard was a very beloved member of the WWE locker room during his time there and obviously a devoted father and husband. He gave his life to save his son, a decision you would hope any parent would make, and he is a well-deserving recipient of this award.

Gaspard will be honored with the award at the annual WrestleMania weekend WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, this year being held on April 1, and you can watch it live at 10 pm exclusively on Peacock.