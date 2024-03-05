Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, digital comics, manhwa, Solo Leveling, the leveling of solo leveling, Webtoon

The Leveling of Solo Leveling Docuseries Debuts on Crunchyroll

The Leveling of Solo Leveling, a docuseries spotlighting the move from novel to hit webcomic to highly-anticipated anime, is on Crunchyroll.

The Leveling of Solo Leveling is now available exclusively on Crunchyroll. This two-part documentary series delves deep into the captivating journey of the smash hit anime series Solo Leveling, a story that has transcended its original web novel roots to become one of the year's most celebrated anime. The series began as a novel that became a hit digital comic in the webtoon format of scrolling vertically to read on phones. It was the one Korean manhwa that broke through to international audiences and opened up manhwa to the West, and is currently the most-hyped anime series of the current season.

Spanning across Korea and Japan, The Leveling of Solo Leveling offers a comprehensive look at the evolution of this beloved franchise. Exploring its beginnings as a web novel to its success as a webtoon and now its latest incarnation as an anime, the documentary provides an inside look at the phenomenon that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

In collaboration with AllSo, a Paris-based production company known for its innovative digital experiences and documentaries, Crunchyroll presents an in-depth exploration of Solo Leveling's rise. AllSo brings its expertise from working on pop culture projects with notable companies such as Ubisoft and Red Bull, ensuring a rich storytelling experience.

The docuseries showcases interviews with over 20 individuals, ranging from fans to the creators and producers behind Solo Leveling. Viewers will be taken on a journey to Korea, where the documentary visits D&C Media and Redice Studio, shedding light on the transition of Solo Leveling from text to art. The narrative then shifts to Japan, featuring insights from the teams at Crunchyroll, Aniplex, and A-1 Pictures, as well as the anime's director, Shunsuke Nakashige, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the adaptation process.

As the world tunes in to witness the saga of Solo Leveling unfold, this docuseries demonstrates Crunchyroll's commitment to celebrating and exploring the depth of anime culture.

Solo Leveling and The Leveling of Solo Leveling are streaming on Crunchyroll.

