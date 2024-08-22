The Lincoln Lawyer, One Piece, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Chick-fil-A, one piece, taylor swift, terminator zero, the book of carol, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Rookie

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Taylor Swift, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Chick-fil-A, Voyage Media's Sanctuary, Disney+'s LEGO Pixar: BrickToons, ABC's The Rookie, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Netflix's Terminator Zero, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, John Cena/WWE, CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen, Netflix's One Piece, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 22, 2024:

Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 Preview: Rick's Lost and Found

Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt Message, Addresses Vienna Cancellations

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol: It's About Family

Chick-fil-A & Chill? Restaurant Chain Eyeing Its Own Streamer: Report

Sanctuary: How I Wrote Lily Rabe's #1 Sci-Fi Audio Drama Podcast

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons Trailer: The Incredibles, Finding Nemo & More

The Rookie S07: Winter, O'Neil, Jones Get Ahold of a Golf Cart (VIDEO)

Doctor Who: Disney "Really, Really Happy to Have" Series: "Good Fit"

Terminator Zero: New Key Art Poster Released Ahead of Anime NYC

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Back on The Scene This October (IMAGES)

John Cena's WWE Loyalty Puts AEW Traitors to Shame

Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar Make DNC State Roll Call

Colbert, Nancy Pelosi Address Protesters During Live "Late Show"

Watchmen Director on JMS, Bringing Dr. Manhattan/Mars to Life & More

One Piece Season 2 Casts Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk

One Piece, Taylor Swift, The Dark Tower & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Jensen Ackles on Countdown in the Daily LITG, 21st of August, 2024

