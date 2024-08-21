Posted in: TV | Tagged: countdown, newlitg
Jensen Ackles on Countdown in the Daily LITG, 21st of August, 2024
Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.
Article Summary
- Jensen Ackles on Countdown drives Bleeding Cool traffic with new series update.
- Daily LITG compiles top stories from the past five years in comics and pop culture.
- Top ten stories include Superman, Venom, and Cobra Kai fan discussions.
- Exclusive inside look into upcoming comic book events and character storylines.
Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Countdown: Jensen Ackles on When He Expects to Start Filming Series
- Rewriting Nightwing's Origin One More Time (Big Time Spoilers)
- Will Superman Copy Spider-Man's One More Day For Absolute Power?
- A New Look For Eddie Brock… Or Dylan Brock… In Venom War Finale
- What Jenny Sparks Swore About Superman Courtesy of Tom King (Spoilers)
- Cobra Kai: Should Daniel vs. Johnny III Happen?
- X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's Attorney Addresses Specific Allegations
- Mongul of Infinite Earths Threatens the Future of DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Watson On Ultimate Peter Parker's Prowess In Bed (Spoilers)
- Where To Find John Stewart After Green Lantern War Journal Ends?
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- Spoilers, Collectors, Gotham City Sirens #3 Has A Big First Appearance
- Jamie S Rich, Filip Sablik, Jeremy Haun & Eric Gitter's Big New Thing
- Crossed Comics Blow Up On eBay After Movie Announcement
- Marvel Asks…What If Minnie Mouse Was Captain Marvel?
- Jensen Ackles on Countdown in the Daily LITG, 20th of August, 2024
LITG one year ago, X
- Twitter X: Musk, Yaccarino "Better" Block/Mute; Google, Apple Opinion
- Image Comics Full November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In August 2023
- Optimus Primal Comes to threezero with New Transformers DLX Figure
- Robosen Changes the Game with Live-Action Transformers Optimus Prime
- X-Force #43 Preview: Colossus Throws His Weight Around
- Geoff Johns & Gary Frank Tell the Origin of Geiger in Ground Zero
- Threezero Enters the Apocalypse with New The Walking Dead Rick Grimes
- James Woods Barking Up Elon Musk's Tree; "Delete Your Account": Musk
- Purple Skies Crossovers of the Week's Knight Terrors Events (Spoilers)
- Collectors Taste Ram V & Filipe Andrade Rare Flavours Return to Boom
- Good Omens Graphic Novel Just Hit Two Million Dollars On Kickstarter
- Rob Williams & Pye Parr's Bring 2000AD To Image With Petrol Head
- Cancelled By Left & Right, Persepolis in Daily LITG 20th August 2023
LITG two years ago, Neil Gaiman still as God
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match
- HBO Max Backlash, She-Hulk, Harley Quinn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
- Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Offers Global, Living Episode Experience
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12
- Marvel Teases An S.O.S. For Mutants & X-Men In 2023
- A New Golden Age (Not Just Batman) in DC Comics November 2022 Solicits
- AXE: Judgment Day #3 Preview: Captain America Gets Judged
- Deadpool Posts MCU Social Media Followers Chart, "Ignores Hulk"
- First Look Inside Matthew Rosenberg & Stephen Segovia's WildCATS #1
- New-New York and the Future of 1982 in Prize Comics, Up for Auction
- Comic Store In Your Future: Always, Always Learning
- The Clock's New Beginning in 1937's Feature Funnies #3, at Auction
- A First Look at Matteo Scalera's Batman One Bad Day Mister Freeze
- PrintWatch: Second Prints For Star Wars, Bloodborne, Predator & More
- The Last Gender by Rei Taki in Kodansha Solicits November 2022
- Pat Shand on Gangster Ass Barista in Black Mask November 2022 Solicits
- Door To Door, Night To Night in Vault Comics November 2022 Solicits
- Rick And Morty's Beth Gets Her Own Comic in Oni November 2022 Solicits
- Neil Gaiman as God in The Daily LITG 20th August 2022
LITG three years ago: Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy
- The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Offers Short & Sweet Season 3 News
- Did CM Punk Show Up on AEW Rampage Tonight?
- On the Illusion of Change and Jonathan Hickman Leaving the X-Men
- Hoopa In Pokémon GO: The Full Story & When It Arrives
- Power Rangers Universe #1 Launches In Boom's November 2021 Solicits
- Alan Moore's Movie The Show To Screen And Stream For One Night Only
- Kevin Feige on the Future of The Avengers Films
- Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens
- DC Comics Azrael Gets A New Silver Batsuit with McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For November 2021
- First Comic Book App. of Prince Valiant in Ace Comics #26 at Auction
- First Look at Superman vs. Lobo, a Black Label Comic Not About Batman
- Who Is The Writer Of Power Rangers Universe #1?
- Harbinger and X-O Manowar Continue In Valiant November 2021 Solicits
- My Bad #1 by Mark Russell et al in Ahoy Comics November 2021 Solicits
- The Promise Collection 1942/1943: The Comics Committee
- Third Wave '99 and Thud Launch in Scout Comics November 2021 Solicits
- Octobriana All-Star 50th Anniversary From Dead Good Comics in November
- Newburn, A Thing Called Truth Lead Image Comics November Solicits
- Dying Light Graphic Novel in Dynamite November 2021 Solicits
- Judge Dredd Origins, Dreadnoughts in Rebellion November 2021 Solicits
- Titan Publishes American Sniper Chris Kyle OGN, November 2021 Solicits
- Rick And Morty Get Corporate Assets in Oni November 2021 Solicits
- Sonic The Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome in IDW November 2021 Solicits
LITG four years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty
- Rumor: Vince McMahon's Large Adult Son to Take Over WWE Raw
- Missed Shiny Deino? Dragon Week Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Best Friend Jerry Needs Your Help
- Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
- The Latest On Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn #75 and Batman #97 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics November 2020 Solicitations, 19 Comics Frankensteined
- Hasbro Announced 4th Tier for Marvel Legends HasLabs Sentinel
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Include Ralph McQuarrie Concept Designs
- Dead By Daylight Mobile Reveals The Cursed Legacy Chapter
- Gravity Falls, Venture Bros & More MIA Animated Series Needing New Eps
- Image Comics Changes Name of Protector to First Knife, Thankfully
- Jeffrey Veregge Creates Native American Heritage Variants for Marvel
- Ta-Nehesi Coates' Black Panther Will Conclude in a Big Way In 2021
- IDW Publishes Roadmap For Locke & Key After Netflix Into 2021
- More Characters Involved In The King In Black, Revealed by Marvel
LITG five years ago when Batman was hitting the headlines… and everything was Frankensteined,
- WARNING – MAJOR SPOILER From Tomorrow's Batman #77 Posted On Social Media
- "Titans" Season 2 Poster, Banner – Deathstroke No Unicorn Horn [Images]
- Tomorrow's Powers Of X #3 Has a Secret Cover Variant… Will You Get One?
- Marvel Comics Solicitations For November 2019 – 20 Of Them Frankensteined (Yondu Update)
- "I Knew Things Were Bad When My Boss Began Sending Me Job Postings" – The Last Days of Loot Crate
- Report: Spider-Man Movies to Suck Again as Marvel/Sony Schism Ends Collaboration
- Batman #77 Doubles Its Price on eBay…
- Meet the New Leader of the X-Men in Powers of X #2 [X-ual Healing 8-14-2019]
- Marvel's Runaways Become Doc Justice and the J-Team in November
- A Return to One More Day and the Spider-Marriage With Amazing Spider-Man #29? (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Webtoon Unscrolled Editor Bobbie Chase
- Comics journalist Josh Davison
- Nima Sorat, artist on Monster Attack Network
- Daniel Valadez, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.
- Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown