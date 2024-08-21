Posted in: TV | Tagged: countdown, newlitg

Jensen Ackles on Countdown in the Daily LITG, 21st of August, 2024

Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles on Countdown drives Bleeding Cool traffic with new series update.

Daily LITG compiles top stories from the past five years in comics and pop culture.

Top ten stories include Superman, Venom, and Cobra Kai fan discussions.

Exclusive inside look into upcoming comic book events and character storylines.

Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Jensen Ackles on Countdown topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, X

LITG two years ago, Neil Gaiman still as God

LITG three years ago: Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy

LITG four years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty

LITG five years ago when Batman was hitting the headlines… and everything was Frankensteined,

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Webtoon Unscrolled Editor Bobbie Chase

Comics journalist Josh Davison

Nima Sorat , artist on Monster Attack Network

, artist on Monster Attack Network Daniel Valadez , artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.

, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront. Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown, Countdown

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!